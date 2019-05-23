Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE To Open In Berlin

With two successful stage productions in Las Vegas and London, MAGIC MIKE LIVE will now thrill audiences in Berlin, Germany beginning this fall. Channing Tatum's acclaimed male revue, inspired by the hit "Magic Mike" film franchise, will take the stage at the newly remodeled Club Theater at Potsdamer Platz on Nov. 26, 2019, with preview performances beginning November 16, 2019. Visit MagicMikeBerlin.de for the most up to date information about the show, ticket availability and VIP Experience packages.

"When we launched our show in Las Vegas two years ago, we had no idea what was going to happen. It was surreal to see something we had been talking about for so long come to life. The fact that people reacted the way they did and that over 300,000 people have come to see it still blows my mind. Then we decided to go to London and the show has absolutely killed it there. So, we started talking about where we wanted to go next. We wanted to go to a place where we could take the experience to a whole new level and from the first moment we arrived, we fell in love with Berlin and it became clear to us that this is where we had to launch our new production!" said Director, Channing Tatum.

Curated by Tatum and co-directed by Tatum and film franchise choreographers Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Berlin will feature 20 world-class artists performing acrobatic and dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, in front of, behind and all around the audience.

"After launching the flagship production in Las Vegas, and then having the incredible experience of reimagining the show for London's West End, the Magic Mike Live team is thrilled to be able to bring our biggest, boldest, most ambitious production yet to Berlin," shared Executive Producer Vincent Marini. "We can't imagine a better home for the show than one of Europe's greatest cities."

This summer, the former Adagio Nightclub in Potsdamer Platz will undergo a multi-million-euro transformation into the Club Theatre. The redesign of the venue, being led by the Magic Mike Live team, and Magic Mike's franchise production designer Rachel O'Toole, in partnership with MediaLane Germany and Karhard Architects, will be a further evolution of the now iconic home of the Las Vegas production, where the original company recently celebrated two years and 1,000 performances. "The immersive staging, the cutting-edge technical equipment, the incredibly detailed production design and the bespoke layout of the intimate 600-seat venue combine to create a one-of-a-kind, curated, 360-degree experience for the audience that is absolutely unique to this show and this venue.'" said Michael Hildebrandt, Managing Director of MediaLane Germany.

"I was totally enthralled by the Las Vegas show and knew from the first second that I would love to bring it to Germany," shared MediaLane CEO Iris van den Ende. "I'm proud that this show's Continental European debut will be in Berlin."

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Berlin will perform an apx. 90 min. show Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with a 10 p.m. performance on Friday and Saturday. Performance schedule is subject to change without notice. MAGIC MIKE LIVE Berlin is intended for audiences 18 years of age and older.

Tickets starting at €54.90 are on sale now at www.magicmikeberlin.de or 01806 - 999 0000





