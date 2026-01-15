Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Rachael Lord - A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY - Players Circle Theater
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ford Haeuser - LEGALLY BLONDE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mollie Berman - SWEENEY TODD - The Naples Players
Best Dance Production
WEST SIDE STORY - Gulf Coast Symphony
Best Direction Of A Musical
Victor Legarreta - LEGALLY BLONDE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Roseann Ruggiero - ALMOST, MAINE - The Naples Players
Best Ensemble
LEGALLY BLONDE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ron Clark - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) - Arts Center Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Fornara - SWEENEY TODD - The Naples Players
Best Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA - Theatre Conspiracy
Best Performer In A Musical
Lexi Rae Smith - THE FANTASTICKS - Players Circle Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold - CAUGHT IN THE NET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Play
VENUS IN FUR - Florida Rep
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Santos - SWEENEY TODD - The Naples Players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abbey Dillard - WAITRESS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Craig Smith - CRAZY FOR YOU - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Weaver - CAUGHT IN THE NET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Florida Rep
