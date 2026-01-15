Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Rachael Lord - A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY - Players Circle Theater



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ford Haeuser - LEGALLY BLONDE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mollie Berman - SWEENEY TODD - The Naples Players



Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - Gulf Coast Symphony



Best Direction Of A Musical

Victor Legarreta - LEGALLY BLONDE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Roseann Ruggiero - ALMOST, MAINE - The Naples Players



Best Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Clark - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) - Arts Center Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Fornara - SWEENEY TODD - The Naples Players



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA - Theatre Conspiracy



Best Performer In A Musical

Lexi Rae Smith - THE FANTASTICKS - Players Circle Theater



Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - CAUGHT IN THE NET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Play

VENUS IN FUR - Florida Rep



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Santos - SWEENEY TODD - The Naples Players



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abbey Dillard - WAITRESS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Craig Smith - CRAZY FOR YOU - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Michael Weaver - CAUGHT IN THE NET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Florida Rep

