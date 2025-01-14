News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

Jan. 14, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amy Marie McCleary - SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
John P. White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Dance Production
SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Amy Marie McCleary - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Clavelli - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Josh Eberhart - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Arts Bonita

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Victoria Casella - BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Keeley Pendergrass - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone

Best Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Play
OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kody C Jones/Joseph Brauer - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katie Lowe - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Heidi-Liz Johnson - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Shannon Connolly - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
LYLE THE CROCODILE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
 



