Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Marie McCleary - SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

John P. White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Dance Production

SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Marie McCleary - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Clavelli - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble

ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Eberhart - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Arts Bonita



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Victoria Casella - BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre



Best Musical

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Keeley Pendergrass - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone



Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Play

OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kody C Jones/Joseph Brauer - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Lowe - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Heidi-Liz Johnson - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shannon Connolly - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LYLE THE CROCODILE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre



