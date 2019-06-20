Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional regional theater, will shine a spotlight on talented teens during the Teen Conservatory production of "Les Misérables." Tickets are available for performances taking place on Aug. 1-4 and 6-10 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 2, 4, and 9 at 2 p.m.

Directed by Broadway veteran Becky Timms of the original Broadway production of "Cats" and previous associate choreographer for the Tony Award-winning "Thoroughly Modern Millie," the classic Broadway musical will star students ages 13 to 18 from Gulfshore Playhouse's by-audition only Teen Conservatory. A pre-professional theater program for teens with a serious interest in theatrical performance, the Teen Conservatory intensive provides high-level training in acting, singing, ensemble work, and auditioning.

"The most exciting part of the Teen Conservatory program is watching the students transform from nervous teenagers into young pre-professional artists who conduct themselves with grace and confidence," said Gulfshore Playhouse Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury. "The program is incredibly demanding and instills in our students a sense of accomplishment and confidence, as well as a new understanding of teamwork and the importance of lifting each other up."

Open to the public, performances will take place at The Norris Center located at 755 8th Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the front desk or by calling 239-213-3058.

Gulfshore Playhouse Education offers programs like the Teen Conservatory throughout the year designed to bring the joy of theater to children, teens, and adults. The theater education programs offer experiences that are invigorating, nurturing, and readily accessible to every member of Southwest Florida. From in-school residencies and world-class theater education training with professional actors, to community partnerships and student matinees, Gulfshore Playhouse Education programs are designed to inspire creativity, encourage self-expression, and foster a deep appreciation of the arts in students of all ages, regardless of economic background. This past year, Gulfshore Playhouse Education served more than 12,000 individuals, 90% of whom participated at no cost to them through scholarships or subsidized funds.

For more information on Gulfshore Playhouse Education, contact Hester Kamin at hkamin@gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529, ext. 207.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





