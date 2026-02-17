Florida Repertory Theatre Reveals 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Repertory Theatre has revealed its 29th season in the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres. The nine-show season runs from September 15, 2026 through May 9, 2027, and features new and classic comedies, a fresh take on a classic thriller, and more musicals than ever. Subscriptions are on sale now to new and renewing subscribers, and packages start as low as $294 for six shows. Packages are available for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows, and offer the biggest savings over single ticket prices which go on sale on June 1st, 2026.

Florida Rep’s 29th season kicks off in the ArtStage Studio Theatre with “Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary,” a glorious blend of live music and film. “Forever Everly” is like no other show you’ve seen before. Get to know the ins and outs of the famous duo in a beautifully crafted documentary, while multi-talented actor-musicians, Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform the unforgettable music of the Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, The Beatles and more… right along with the documentary. “Forever Everly” is a one-of-a-kind experience that audiences will never forget, and features hit songs like “Bye, Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” "Luve hurts," “When Will I Be Loved?,” and many more beloved tunes. Previews are Sept. 15 – Sept. 17 and the musical event plays through October 25, 2026.

The season continues in the Historic Arcade Theatre with Neil Simon’s fast-moving, hilarious comedy “The Star-Spangled Girl.” Two earnest young men struggle to put out a “protest” magazine in 1960s San Francisco, but the all-American girl – and former Olympic swimmer – who moves in next door sends the boys into a romantic tailspin. Love and politics clash delightfully in this masterful romantic comedy from the mind of America’s most beloved comedy writer. Previews are Oct. 20 – 22 and the comedy plays through Nov. 8, 2026.

Next up in the Historic Arcade Theatre is the edge-of-your-seat thriller, “Wait Until Dark,” by Frederick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. This classic story of suspense comes to vivid new life in this chilling new adaptation. Set in 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan and Sam Hendrix’s unassuming apartment conceals a prize for which thieves and con men would kill. Using deception and disguise, a trio of desperate crooks hatch a devious plot to make a heist – but they must wait until dark. Based on an Academy Award-nominated film and a Tony-nominated Broadway play, this adaptation will have audiences watching with bated breath until the play’s nail-biting conclusion. Previews are Nov. 24 & 25 and the thriller plays through Dec. 13, 2026. Please note, there is no preview performance on Thanksgiving.

In December, the Plaids are BACK for some unforgettable holiday fun in “Plaid Tidings” by Stuart Ross with original “Forever Plaid” vocal & musical arrangements by James Raitt. This time, the divine 1950s singing group comes back to earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of all time. At first, Frankie, Jinx, Smudge, and Sparky aren’t sure why they’re back on earth – but a phone call from heavenly Rosemary Clooney reveals that the Plaids are needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Featuring hit songs in four-part harmony – like “The Christmas Song,” “Let It Snow,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “Jingle Bells,” and so much more. Previews are December 1 – 3, 2026, and “Plaid Tidings” plays through January 3, 2027 – featuring the same cast who starred in “Forever Plaid” two seasons ago!

In January, Florida Rep sails into the new year with “Dames at Sea” in the Historic Arcade Theatre. With book and lyrics by George Haimsohn & Robin Miller and music by Jim Wise, this charming and hilarious musical comedy taps its way into people’s hearts as a musical love-letter to the golden age of Hollywood and Broadway! It’s the 1930s, and a hopeful chorus girl from Utah arrives in New York with big Broadway dreams. With help from an innocent young sailor (who happens to be an aspiring songwriter), she lands a role in a low-budget show. When the big-budget star quits in a fit of ego-driven rage, Ruby gets her big break – until the theatre gets demolished and they whole production moves to the deck of a Navy Battleship! “Dames at Sea” is full of heart and humor and features an inventive score and exciting tap numbers. Previews are January 5 – 7, and the musical plays through January 24, 2027.

Next in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, Florida Rep produces the regional premiere of a new comedy, “Sexy Laundry” by Michele Riml. After twenty-five years of marriage, love handles appear and hairlines retreat – and Alice and Henry have hit a plateau. With a Sex for Dummies guidebook in hand, Alice convinces Henry to join her on a spicy weekend retreat in hopes of awakening her inner vixen. Together they explore every fantasy from leather to lace. As they navigate their vulnerabilities and desires, their weekend getaway becomes a hilarious and heartfelt exploration of love, marriage, and rediscovery. Previews are January 26 – 28 and the new comedy plays through March 7, 2027.

Next in the Historic Arcade Theatre, Florida Rep takes audiences on a funny and poignant journey with Joe DiPietro’s beloved (and uproarious) “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a warm-hearted comedy from the author of the Tony-winning Broadway sensation “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” See what happens when 29-year-old Nick tells both pairs of his doting Italian American grandparents that he’s leaving New Jersey to take a dream job across the country. Chaos ensues when his stunned grandparents plot and scheme to keep him in Hoboken. Previews are February 9 – 11 and the comedy plays through February 28, 2027.

In March, Florida Rep brings another regional premiere to Southwest Florida, as “Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical” by Fred Stuart, with arrangements and additional music by George Hamilton. This dynamite sequel to “Beehive: the 1960s Musical” is a brand new celebration of the iconic voices and unforgettable music of the 1970s. Featuring empowering spirit, cultural revolution, and the bold fashions of the 70s, this epic musical is underscored by a soundtrack of classics made famous by Gloria Gaynor, Roberta Flack, The Jackson 5, Linda Ronstadt, BJ Thomas, Three Dog Night, Diana Ross, and more – as memories come flooding back with each hit song. Previews are March 16 – 18 and the musical plays through April 4, 2027.

The regular season closes in the intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre with Noël Coward’s “Private Lives.” This classic comedy is one of the most sophisticated, entertaining plays ever written. Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses – at the same time and the same posh, French hotel – meet by chance, reignite the old spark, and impulsively elope. After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger. When their aggrieved spouses appear to win them back, havoc erupts as allegiances shift and unlikely alliances form. Previews are April 6 – 8 and the comedy plays through May 9, 2027.