STABILIZED NOT CONTROLLED to Debut at Norris Center This March

The Norris Center Auditorium will continue its celebration of MidWeek comedy this season with the dark and edgy Stabilized Not Controlled, making its Naples premiere.

Stabilized Not Controlled, chronicles the fight between an evil landlord and his tenants for control of a five-floor walk-up apartment. The play ran for two years at Manhattan's Stage Left Studio and has sold out its run at Off Broadway Palm last year. Adult language warnings are included as the characters are based on actual New York conversations.

Evil landlord "Killer Joe" wants his tenants gone. Especially Lorna, the septuagenarian recovering addict who barks at passersby from her window.

The tenants are a mixed bag of remaining occupants, each with their own agenda and issues. Directed by Jeffrey Peters, a Los Angles-based actor, artist and author and former "David Letterman Double" on The David Letterman Show. He is author/creator of the comic series Melvin Moose: Tood Detective and Museum Girl.

Blocker developed the play with a commitment to use as many verbatim quotes as possible from the subway, the streets, and conversations in the City, such as the commonly overheard, "Leave Manhattan? Not on your life." Hence, the fight-to-the-death storyline. The play contains strong language and adult themes.