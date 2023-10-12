The Symphonia Appoints Sheldon Kwiat as Incoming Board President

Kwiat has been a supporter of The Symphonia for a number of years and has served on its Board of Directors for the past two years.
The SYMPHONIA, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, has announced that Sheldon Kwiat has been appointed as Board President, effective October 1, 2023. Kwiat has been a supporter of The Symphonia for a number of years and has served on its Board of Directors for the past two years.
Upon graduation from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, Kwiat began his career in his family's New York-based diamond business, Kwiat Inc. He became actively involved in a number of industry associations and boards including Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Jeweler's Security Alliance (JSA), Diamond Manufacturers & Importers Association (DMIA), and Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC). Further, Kwiat spent 12 years on the GIA Board of Governors, holding positions as the Board Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Audit & Finance Committee. On JSA's Board, he held the position of Board Chairman. On the DMIA's Board, Mr. Kwiat was a member of the Executive Board of Directors.
Kwiat resides in Boca Raton and is currently active in several family-owned real estate ventures. He and his family are active supporters of NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, and Festival of the Arts BOCA. Kwiat is passionate about music—he loves attending concerts, listening to music at home, and playing piano.
