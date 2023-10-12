The Symphonia Appoints Sheldon Kwiat as Incoming Board President

Kwiat has been a supporter of The Symphonia for a number of years and has served on its Board of Directors for the past two years.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
RENT Comes to Lake Worth Playhouse in October Photo 4 RENT Comes to Lake Worth Playhouse in October

The Symphonia Appoints Sheldon Kwiat as Incoming Board President

 The SYMPHONIA, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, has announced that Sheldon Kwiat has been appointed as Board President, effective October 1, 2023. Kwiat has been a supporter of The Symphonia for a number of years and has served on its Board of Directors for the past two years.

 

Upon graduation from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, Kwiat began his career in his family's New York-based diamond business, Kwiat Inc. He became actively involved in a number of industry associations and boards including Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Jeweler's Security Alliance (JSA), Diamond Manufacturers & Importers Association (DMIA), and Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC). Further, Kwiat spent 12 years on the GIA Board of Governors, holding positions as the Board Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Audit & Finance Committee. On JSA's Board, he held the position of Board Chairman. On the DMIA's Board, Mr. Kwiat was a member of the Executive Board of Directors. 

 

Kwiat resides in Boca Raton and is currently active in several family-owned real estate ventures. He and  his family are  active supporters of NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, and Festival of the Arts BOCA. Kwiat is passionate about music—he loves attending concerts, listening to music at home, and playing piano. 



RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
The Laugh-Out-Loud Comedy POPCORN FALLS Comes To The Off Broadway Palm! Photo
The Laugh-Out-Loud Comedy POPCORN FALLS Comes To The Off Broadway Palm!

Off Broadway Palm Season opens with 'Popcorn Falls,' a laugh-out-loud comedy that proves art can save the world. Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a town forced into bankruptcy when their namesake waterfall dries up. With the hope of a grant, they must open a theater and put on a play. This farce features two actors playing over twenty roles.

2
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to BBMann in March Photo
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to BBMann in March

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will head to more than 40 cities in 2024 including a stop at Fort Myer’s Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on March 20, 2024 for One Night Only. Learn more about the show here!

3
Tickets On Sale This Week For JAGGED LITTLE PILL at BBMann Photo
Tickets On Sale This Week For JAGGED LITTLE PILL at BBMann

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announced that individual tickets for the Fort Myers premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10AM.

4
Florida Rep Board Appoints New Members Photo
Florida Rep Board Appoints New Members

Florida Repertory Theatre’s board of directors welcomed two new members, Jeanette Meade and Fred Weinman, on September 28, 2023. Both are Fort Myers residents and bring extensive business and civic experience to the leadership table. Learn more about the new appointments here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
Vanities in Ft. Myers/Naples Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More in Ft. Myers/Naples Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More
Music & Arts Community Center (10/14-10/14)
Nunsense II: The Second Coming in Ft. Myers/Naples Nunsense II: The Second Coming
Music & Arts Community Center (2/22-3/09)
It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play) in Ft. Myers/Naples It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE in Ft. Myers/Naples THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
Florida Repertory Theatre (10/24-11/12)
Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat! in Ft. Myers/Naples Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
A SHERLOCK CAROL in Ft. Myers/Naples A SHERLOCK CAROL
Florida Repertory Theatre (11/28-12/17)
Broadway Divas in Ft. Myers/Naples Broadway Divas
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (10/28-10/28)
KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS in Ft. Myers/Naples KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
Route 66 in Ft. Myers/Naples Route 66
Music & Arts Community Center (4/10-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You