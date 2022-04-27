The Studio Players Announce Cast For ART By Yasmina Reza

The Studio Players announce cast for opening show of Season 10, ART by Yasmina Reza, directed by John Kirman with Rosie DeLeon as stage manager. The actors in TSP production of "ART," include Danny Cancio, John Strealy and Nathan Eichhorn; playing characters whose friendship frays over a large, all-white painting. The show's plot centers on the relationship of three longtime friends. When one of them buys an exorbitantly expensive white painting, - "completely white, in fact," - it takes the friends down a gnarled path of disagreement, dissolution, hidden wounds and high hilarity.

ART opens July 22 running for 11 performances over 3 weeks. Tickets are now on sale at www.thestudioplayers. org or by calling 239-398-9192. Tickets $30 for Adults and $15 for Students (w/ID)

Show dates: July 22, 23, 28,29,30, August 4,5,6 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matiness, July 24, 31, August 7th at 3 p.m.

All performances take place at the Joan Jenks Auditorium in the Golden Gate Community Center

4701 Golden Gate Parkway | Naples, Florida 34116

TPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community theater.