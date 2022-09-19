The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Upcoming Town Hall Talks & Special Events

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced a series of upcoming special events-a glitzy 50th anniversary celebration, the annual Walk of Recognition, four Town Hall Talks, this season's first Town Hall Teatime-plus the opening of a new major exhibition. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Town Hall Talk - Boca Raton in the 1970s

Wednesday, October 12, at 6 pm

Participants in the panel discussion include Jim Hackett, Buzz McCall, Kerry Koen and Rimmie MacLaren. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Golden Jubilee - A 50th Anniversary Celebration

Wednesday, October 26, at 6:30 pm

The Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) will celebrate its first half-century with an evening of dining, dancing, and more at the historic Addison, located at 2 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton. Festive events will include decade-inspired passed hors d'oeuvres, food stations and cocktails; a full open bar; dancing along to live entertainment; even decade-inspired activations such as a cigar lounge, whiskey bar, game lounge, and more. Tickets are $180 for BRHS members, $200 for nonmembers, which may be purchased at www.bocahistory.org.

Town Hall Teatime - Sally Ling, Florida's History Detective

Thursday, November 17, at 2 pm

The local historian is the author of 15 books, both fiction and nonfiction, including Randi Brooks mysteries set in Boca Raton. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Walk of Recognition

Tuesday, November 29, at 6 pm

The 2022 Walk of Recognition inductees will be honored at a ceremony and reception held at Addison, 2 East Camino Real in Boca Raton. This year's inductees will be announced in October. Tickets are $85 each and can be purchased by emailing office@bocahistory.org, or by calling 561.395.6766, ext. 101.

Town Hall Talk - Palm Beach County and the Second Seminole War

Wednesday, December 14, at 6 pm

A discussion between Josh Liller, Curator of the Jupiter Inlet & Lighthouse, and BRHS Curator Susan Gillis. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Exhibition Opening - MiMo in Boca Raton: Mid Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall

Tuesday, January 11

This new temporary exhibition will run at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum through June 30, 2023.

Town Hall Talk - Escape: The Story of Libby Prison

Wednesday, January 12, at 6 pm

A presentation by author Robert Watson, Distinguished Professor of American History at Lynn University. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Town Hall Talk - The Civil War in South Florida

Wednesday, February 8, at 6 pm

A presentation by Rodney Dillon, Vice President of Past Perfect Florida History and Professor, Palm Beach State College. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Currently on exhibit at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

Fifty Years of Collecting

Running through December 2022

Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell's flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society's collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has grown and changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.