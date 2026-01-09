The Naples Players Welcomes Lacey Yaklin as Director of Development

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Naples Players has announced it will welcome Lacey Yaklin as its new Director of Development, bringing more than 12 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising and event planning to the organization.

Yaklin’s background includes individual giving, major gifts, corporate partnerships, foundation support, and donor engagement events. Most recently, she served in a development role with a community-based health organization in Washington, D.C., where she supported fundraising initiatives focused on strengthening programs and expanding donor relationships.

“I've always loved the relationship side of this work,” Yaklin said. “I genuinely enjoy connecting with people and finding creative ways to engage supporters and tell the story of what makes an organization matter. The Naples Players does that in such a powerful, community-driven way, and I'm excited to be part of it.”

Yaklin will join the organization as longtime fundraising professional Elizabeth Rountree prepares to retire next month following years of service. Yaklin and Rountree are scheduled to appear together at The Naples Players’ annual Front & Center gala on February 10, marking a transition in the organization’s development leadership.

As Director of Development, Yaklin will lead contributed revenue efforts and work with staff, board members, and supporters to advance the organization’s mission of building community through access to theatre.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lacey to The Naples Players,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director. “Her experience, creativity, and people-first approach align perfectly with who we are and where we're headed.”

Yaklin will focus on strengthening donor relationships and supporting the fundraising efforts that sustain The Naples Players’ artistic, educational, and community programs.