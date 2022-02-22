Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum To Host Rap Session With CP Group's Angelo Bianco

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has scheduled this year's first Rap Session at historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

THE FUTURE BEGAN HERE - THE FUTURE IS HERE is on Thursday, April 7, at 6 pm.

What began as an outpost for IBM's Research & Development and the birthplace of the personal computer is today a state-of-the-art, accessible 1.7 million square foot office park known at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC). Boca-based owner and operator CP Group acquired the office park in 2018 with the vision of bringing its history into the future and creating an ecosystem where innovation continues to thrive.

As part of SBRHM's Rap Session series, CP Group Managing Partner Angelo Bianco will share interesting IBM anecdotes (like how Bill Gates negotiated the biggest business deal of our lifetime right here in Boca Raton) and his firm's current process for transforming BRiC into a vibrant, robust destination for today's workforce with Google-campus-type amenities such as Boca Raton's first food hall, STEAM lab, and presentation space. Today, BRiC is home to 18 national and 19 regional office tenants with up to 6,000 employees.

BRiC is pursuing plans to reimagine the 123-acre office park property into a sought-after high-tech, community-focused planned mobility destination where today's forward-thinking employers can recruit and grow the "best and brightest" workforce while elevating and benefiting our community as a whole.

Just as Mizner Park was conceived in Boca Raton as a groundbreaking model of its time, plans for BRiC could once again put Boca Raton on the map for other municipalities to study and embrace for their placemaking.

Both pre- and post-Rap Session, attendees can visit The Schmidt Museum's IBM Gallery, celebrating Boca Raton's pivotal role as the home of the IBM PC personal computer. This permanent exhibit features prototype IBM computers, including the original PC and PCjr, along with early generation software, marketing tools, historic photographs, and more.

The cost to attend this Rap Session is FREE for BRHS members; and $10 for nonmembers. To RSVP, please email office@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.