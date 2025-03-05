SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY is Now Playing at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre invites you to enjoy an evening of laughter and camaraderie with its Off Broadway Palm production of Savannah Sipping Society, running now through April 13, 2025. This heartwarming comedy from the playwrights of The Sweet Delilah Swim Club and The Hallelujah Girls tells the delightful story of friendship, resilience, and second chances.

Join four Southern women, each facing crossroads in their lives, as they form an unlikely bond during weekly happy hours. Through their sassy humor and mutual support, they navigate life's twists and turns, discovering it's never too late to reignite their zest for life and form lasting friendships. Audiences will be treated to a laugh-a-minute comedy, love, and a refreshing reminder of the power of female friendship.

Tickets for Savannah Sipping Society are on sale now and can be purchased through the Broadway Palm website, by calling the box office, or in person at the theatre. Show and meal prices start at $65, with show-only options available. Group discounts are also offered for parties of 20 or more.

Comments