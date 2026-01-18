Review: ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at Florida Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Rep is filling the house with its production of Always…Patsy Cline. The story of Patsy Cline’s career is told through the eyes of a Texas housewife who actually became friends with the singer in real life.

Katelyn Crall as Patsy has the powerful voice needed to portray a superstar. More than twenty hit songs are included.

Carolyn Messina as Louise Seger is brilliant at comic relief. Her ebullient portrayal gives a nice balance to all the broken-heartedness inherent in most country songs. Their unlikely friendship rings true.

Scenic Designer Ray Recht has created a honky tonk dive complete with neon beer signs. The live five piece band, consisting of Steven Zumbrun, Mark Baczynski, Ryan Crum, Vince Federici, and Rob Law, adds to the atmosphere.

Kudos to Kristina Tollefson for appropriately glittery costumes.

Cline’s career was cut short, but judging by the audience response her legacy is alive and well.

The show runs through Jan. 25. For tickets, call 239.332.4488.

Reader Reviews

Need more Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...