Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale Students Receive Violins From Record Donation to Palm Beach Symphony

Palm Beach Symphony has received the largest, most substantial instrument donation from a single party at one time with a generous donation from TeamWork USA. The Palm Beach Gardens-based non-profit donated 62 ½ size violins to the Symphony’s Instrument Donation Program.

“We had 60-plus violins in our storage area, so we formed a partnership with the Palm Beach Symphony,” said Sue Chafin, TeamWork Education Foundation Board Member.

The outfitted and repaired violins have been gifted to students at The Conservatory School @ North Palm Beach, Berkshire Elementary School in West Palm Beach and the Florida Youth Orchestra in Fort Lauderdale.

“We are so grateful to TeamWork USA for their generous support and for believing in Palm Beach Symphony’s mission to engage, educate and entertain the greater community of the Palm Beaches and beyond through orchestral music,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “This donation demonstrates TeamWork USA’s commitment to the needs of our youth. This will have a transformational impact on our students.”

In March 2024, the Symphony named its impactful instrument donation program for the late Todd Barron, a longtime supporter and founder and first president of the Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony. Funds raised for the Todd Barron Instrument Donation Fund go directly toward putting musical instruments into the hands of promising young musicians. In addition to refurbishing instruments, the Fund also enables the Symphony to purchase new instruments and accessories on an as-needed basis, as well as for professional model instruments and accessories gifted to the Symphony’s annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award winners for high school seniors who present a financial need and will pursue music as their major in college.

Since the program's inception in 2016, 841 instruments and over 2,100 accessories and pieces of equipment have been donated. The Instrument Donation Program accepts a wide variety of instruments including string, woodwind, brass, percussion, guitars, pianos and electric keyboards, as well as music technology equipment and accessories such as bows, music stands, instrument cases and new reeds. For a complete list of accepted instruments and accessories or to make a donation, please visit PalmBeachSymphony.org, email Bryce Seliger, DMA, Education & Programming Associate at bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org and put “Instrument Donation” in the subject line or call the Symphony’s administrative office at 561-655-2657.

Instruments and accessories may be dropped off at Palm Beach Symphony’s office, located at 700 South Dixie Highway, Suite 100 in West Palm Beach on Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is located in the Community Foundation building, and complimentary on-site parking is available. Donors will receive a tax-deductible receipt and complimentary tickets to a Masterworks concert. Teachers interested in requesting instruments for their students, may complete an online form at PalmBeachSymphony.org.

