Opera Naples Announces Tickets On Sale For Festival Under The Stars

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, has announced tickets are on sale for the third annual Festival Under the Stars at Cambier Park. Conducted by Opera Naples Artistic & Music Director and Naples Cultural Ambassador Maestro Ramón Tebar, performances will take place March 21 - April 5, 2023. This spectacular multi-day outdoor opera festival will be sponsored by PNC Bank and presented in collaboration with Naples Art Association and Grand Piano Series.

The Festival Under the Stars will also feature the Naples Festival Orchestra, four up-and-coming Resident Artists along with some of the best international opera artists in the world. The two-week Festival Under the Stars lineup features:

- March 21: Opera Stars Concert starring Soprano Jennifer Rowley - Acclaimed worldwide for her remarkable voice and stage presence and often described as creating "the most beautiful lyrical moments," Rowley's repertoire includes richly varied roles as many of opera's greatest heroines. Past titles include her signature role of Leonora in Verdi's "Il Trovatore," the title role of Verdi's "Aida," the title role of Puccini's "Tosca," Amelia Grimaldi in Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra," and Hanna in Lehár's "The Merry Widow."

- March 28 and 30: Carmen - One of the world's most beloved operas, Georges Bizet's "Carmen" is a four-act opera sung in French with English supertitles. Set in Spain's exotic countryside, Bizet's masterpiece burns with passion in the epic love story of the gypsy girl Carmen, a love-struck soldier and a handsome bull fighter. Hear the iconic Toreador Song, "Habanera and Seguidilla." Maestro Ramón Tebar conducts the Naples Festival Orchestra with the Opera Naples chorus and a cast of international artists in a fully-staged production.

- March 29: Zarzuela and Flamenco - Experience an evening of classic Spanish music and dance, featuring lush, romantic melodies of Zarzuela and authentic Spanish Flamenco. Mezzo soprano Maria Antúnez and tenor Martin Nusspaumer will perform exhilarating arias and duets, accompanied by Maestro Ramón Tebar on piano.

- April 2: A Night at the Opera - Opera Naples Resident Artists partner with the Southwest Florida Symphony for an evening of classical performances and popular arias featuring a full symphony orchestra and world-renowned guest artists.

- April 4 & 5: Frida - A revered opera celebrating the life, talents, and legacy of artist Frida Kahlo, with music by Robert Xavier Rodriguez, book by Hilary Blecher, lyrics and monologues by Migdalia Cruz. Maestro Ramón Tebar conducts the Naples Festival Orchestra with the Opera Naples chorus.

All performances will take place at the Cambier Park softball field. Tickets start at $28 with a variety of individual and table seating level options. Guests that purchase a five-event festival pass will receive a 15% off discount. Assigned seats will be provided for all ticket levels. No outside food or coolers permitted. Advance meal packages from Three60 Market are available for purchase or guests can purchase light snacks during the event.

Additional performances taking place during the festival include Columbus Children's Foundation: An Evening of Hope featuring Jonathan Teleman on March 22 at 7 p.m. at Cambier Park and a collaboration with the Grand Piano Series on March 25 at 5 p.m. at Moorings Presbyterian Church featuring the duo of Dominic Cheli and the Milana Strezeva.

"What started as a way for us to continue to share opera performances during the pandemic, the Festival Under the Stars has blossomed into a major event that patrons look forward to each season," said Tebar. "This season, we want to take it to the next level and expand the cultural horizons of the Naples community and beyond. Our goal is to bring together the best opera artists and most popular opera productions from around the globe and create a new world of wonder and artistic appreciation in the scenic paradise of Southwest Florida."

The Festival Under the Stars will include the second Family and Community Day on March 26. Free to the public and underwritten by FineMark National Bank & Trust, the Family and Community Day will feature a performance of "The Ugly Duckling" by the Opera Naples Resident Artists, additional performances by Opera Naples youth, and a variety of activities to educate and inspire the children in our community.

To reserve tickets today, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.