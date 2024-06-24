Marlon Wayans Comes to BBMann in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marlon Wayans willo perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office and $1-billion in global box office. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. He hit a career milestone with his highly anticipated first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish” which premiered on Netflix in February of 2018. Wayans can be seen starring in the Netflix movie SEXTUPLETS which tells the story of Alan (Wayans), a man embarking on a personal journey to meet his birth mother before the arrival of his first child. When Alan meets his brother, Russell, he discovers that he was born a sextuplet and decides to seek out his four other siblings (all played by Marlon). Together, the two brothers set out on a road trip to track down the rest of the family that they’ve never known. The film is slated to premiere on the streaming site in August of 2019.

Wayans is recently wrapped production for Sofia Coppola’s Apple-A24 movie ON THE ROCKS opposite Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. Wayans starred for two seasons on the NBC sitcom “Marlon.” Loosely based on his life, “Marlon” is a family comedy centered around a loving (but immature) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife, played by Essence Atkins. Both seasons of “Marlon” are currently airing on Netflix.





