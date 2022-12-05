Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; The Naples Players Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Dave Rode - THE PIANO MEN: STORIES & SONGS OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN - New Phoenix Theatre 46%

Frank Blocker - GOOD JEW - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 21%

Evan Tyrone Martin - LET'S FALL IN LOVE - Florida Repertory Theatre 14%

Louise K. Cornetta - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 11%

Richy Leis (comedian) - JUST FOR LAUGHS COMEDY/VARIETY SHOW - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 4%

Ivan Rutherford - MORE THAN BROADWAY - Abdo New River Room 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sami Doherty - NEWSIES - Belle Theatre 15%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 15%

Michelle Kuntze - RENT - Ft. Myers Theatre 13%

Robin Dawn Ryan - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 12%

Sami Doherty - CATS - The Belle Theatre 9%

Annette Trossbach - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 7%

Megan Jimenez Leonard - NEWSIES - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 6%

Amy McCleary - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Amy Marie McCleary - WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 2%

Karen Molnar Danni - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 2%

Karen Molnar Danni - CAMELOT - TheatreZone 2%

Erica Sample - HELLO, DOLLY! - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Erica sample - LEGALLY BLONDE - Naples performing arts center 2%

Amy Marie McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (NON EQ) - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chloe Cuyler - CATS - The Belle Theatre 19%

Dot Auchmoody - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 16%

Roberta Malcolm & Diana Waldier - THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 14%

Mollie LaTorre - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 11%

Alena Stevenson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Jennifer Murray - LEGALLY BLONDE - Naples performing arts center 8%

Dot Auchmoody - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 5%

Marlene Strollo - CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Tyler Omundsen - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 5%

Dayne Sabatos - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 3%

Jennifer Murray - MOANA - Naples performing arts center 3%

Luciana Caplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 41%

NEWSIES - Belle Theatre 35%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Thetare 24%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aaron Jackson - RENT - Fort Myers Thearte 15%

Brenda Kensler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 12%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 9%

Amy McCleary - A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 8%

Carmen Crussard - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Dana Alvarez - LES MISERABLES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 7%

Christina DeCarlo - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Florida Reperatory Theater 5%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 5%

Jay Parrish - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Mark Danni - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 4%

Joseph Brauer - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 4%

Dana Alvarez - NEWSIES - The Belle Theatre 3%

Dana Alvarez - CATS - The Belle Theatre 3%

Amy Marie McCleary - WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Bryce Alexander - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 3%

Amy McCleary - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm 2%

Kody C Jones - WEST SIDE STORY - Florida Rep 2%

Kody C. Jones - NEWSIES - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 2%

DJ Salisbury - NEXT TO NORMAL - Gulf Coast Symphony 2%

Kimberly Suskind - 13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

Luciana Caplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kody Jones - LORD OF THE FLIES THE EXPERIENCE - Florida Rep Theater 20%

Tony Saracino - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 13%

Annette Trossbach - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 12%

James Duggan - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 9%

Christine Cirker - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 6%

Emma Canalese - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 6%

Toni Palumbo - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 6%

Annette Trossbach - THE BIRDS:A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 5%

Kody C Jones - OUR TOWN - Bonita Center for Performing Arts 5%

Nykkie Rizley - KILLER JOE - The laboratory theater of florida 3%

Robert Cacioppo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Players Circle Theatre 3%

Elenore Holdridge - INTO THE BREECHES - Florida Rep 2%

Patrick McGurk - IT' A WONDERFUL LIFE A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Cultural Park Theater 2%

Heather Johnson - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA: ABRIDGED - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

Marilee Warner - LOVE AND MONEY - The Marco Players 2%

Anna Segreto - NUTS - The Studio Players 1%

Kristen Coury - HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Robert Cacioppo - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 1%

Robert Cacioppo - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 14%

RENT - The fort myers theater 13%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 10%

A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 9%

HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

CATS - The Belle Theatre 8%

WEST SIDE STORY - Florida Rep 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

AVENUE Q - The laboratory theater of florida 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Gulf Coast Symphony 2%

THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 2%

CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 2%

13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 1%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Players Circle Theatre 1%

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 0%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 0%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 14%

Scott Carpenter - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 13%

Chris McCleary - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 11%

Craig Walck - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 9%

Martin Towne I I - HELLO DOLLY - Naples Performing Arts Center 7%

Jonathan Johnson - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 7%

Steven Michael Kennedy, Annette Trossbach - THE TEMPEST - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Scott Carpenter - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Jeff Blodgett - CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Adam Trummel - BRIGHT STAR - Theatre Zone 5%

Jeff Blodgett - OUR TOWN - Center For The Arts 4%

Craig Walck - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 4%

Tyler Omundsen - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 3%

Dalton Hamilton - HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Abby May - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 2%

Jonathan johnson - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA: ABRIDGED - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

Martin Towne II - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Naples Performing Arts Center 1%

Adam Trummel - CAMELOT - Theatre Zone 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Naples Players 18%

Matt Koller - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 17%

Julie Carver - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 11%

Julie Carver - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 9%

Carolann Sanita - LEGALLY BLONDE - Naples 6%

Matt Cusack - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep 6%

Earl Sparrow - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Zeke Bocklage - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Joseph Brauer - NEWSIES - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Matthew Koller - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Charles Fornara - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 4%

Charles Fornara - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 3%

Marissa Francis - 13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

Andres Lasaga - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 1%

Keith Thompson - CAMELOT - TheatreZone 1%

Eric Condit - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 0%

Eric Condit - BRIGHT STAR - TheatreZone 0%



Best Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 13%

RENT - Fort Myers Thearte 13%

HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 10%

LES MISERABLES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 7%

PHANTOM - Wolf Creek Collective 6%

AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

NEWSIES - Belle Theatre 5%

HELLO, DOLLY - Naples performing arts center 5%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep 5%

WEST SIDE STORY - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Broadway Palm 4%

BRIGHT STAR - TheatreZone 4%

WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 3%

CATS - The Belle Theatre 2%

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 2%

13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 1%

I LOVE MY WIFE - TheatreZone 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nikki Hagel - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 16%

Alex Ferrer - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 7%

Cindi Heimberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 7%

Yovanna Ignjatic - CATS - The Belle Theatre 6%

Landon Maas - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Florida Reperatory Theater 5%

Olivia Lachance - MARY POPPINS - Naples Players 5%

Hadley Murphy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Naples Performing Arts Center 4%

Jojo Marrone - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 4%

Harvey Evans - LES MISERABLES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 3%

Michael Perrie Jr - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep 3%

Ruthgena Faraco - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Alex Minarik - A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Spencer Barney - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 2%

Harvey Evans - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 2%

Dave Rode - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 2%

Adam Fasano - SOMETHING’S ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 2%

Bret Poulter - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Alexandra Nicole Garcia - A CHORUS LINE - Broadway Palm 2%

Mark Vanagas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 2%

Siena Worland - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Community School of Naples 2%

Jordan Gersbach - HELLO DOLLY - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Carmen Crussard - INTO THE WOODS - The Belle Theater 2%

Elizabeth Marcantonio - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Christopher Michael - HENRY IN NEXT TO NORMAL - Gulf Coast Symphony 2%

Melissa Witworth - WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Trace Meier - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 16%

Gigi Lieze-Adams - LORD OF THE FLIES THE EXPERIENCE - Florida Repertory Theater 10%

Miguel Cintron - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

Erica Jones - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 9%

Carolyn England - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 7%

Heather Johnson - KILLER JOE - The laboratory theater of florida 6%

Paulette Oliva - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 6%

Sara Morsey - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Florida Rep 4%

Gerrie Benzing - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Linda Mizeur - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 3%

Leslie Sanderson - FOR LOVE OR MONEY - The Marco Players 3%

Melissa Hennig - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 3%

Rob Greenn - THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 3%

Jeffrey Binder - HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Mia Figuero (Wadsworth) - CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 3%

Ken Bryant - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Ruth Johnson - SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The Naples Players 2%

Tom Rex - NUTS - The Studio Players 2%

Nicole Delorme - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 1%

Stacey Stauffer - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Tony Matusicky - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 1%



Best Play

LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Rep 22%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 10%

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 9%

BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 7%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Florida Rep 6%

ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

THE CAKE - The Naples Players 5%

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Cultural Park Theater 4%

OUR TOWN - Center For The Arts 4%

THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Players Circle Theatre 3%

THE BIRDS:A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

KILLER JOE - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The Naples Players 2%

NUTS - The Studio Players 1%

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 1%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida rep 12%

WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm 11%

Mike Santos - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 9%

Scott Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 9%

Michael Hoover - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 8%

Ken Johnson - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

Frank Blocker and Toni Palumbo - CLUE: ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 7%

Scott Carpenter - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 6%

Gabrielle Lansden - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Todd Potter - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 4%

Kody C jones - OUR TOWN - Bonita performing arts center 4%

Starlet Jacobs - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 3%

Ted Wioncek III - 13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

Tlaloc Lopez Waterman - BRIGHT STAR - TheatreZone 3%

Robert Kovach - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Tlaloc Lopez Watermann - CAMELOT - TheatreZone 2%

Kristen Martino - HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Steven McLean - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 1%

Steven McLean - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trace Talley - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 19%

Josh Reid - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 14%

Adam Trummel - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep 11%

Scott Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 9%

Scott Carpenter - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

Eric Condit - CAMELOT - TheatreZone 5%

Jonathan Johnson - THE BIRDS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Sean McGinley - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 5%

Jonathan Johnson - AVENUE Q - The laboratory theater of florida 5%

Angelia Winn - CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 4%

Josh Reid - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 4%

Tyler Omundsen - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Players Circle Theatre 3%

Jonathan Johnson - THE TEMPEST - The laboratory theater of florida 3%

Adam Trummel - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Florida Rep 3%

Jacob Myny - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 2%

Tyler Omundsen - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Feichthaler - PHANTOM - Wolf Creek Collective 8%

Brie Grant - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 7%

Lyndi Floyd-Sweet - A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 7%

Macy Magas - NEWSIES - Belle Theatre 6%

River Reed - CATS - The Belle Theatre 6%

Kody C Jones - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Fl rep 5%

Victor Legeretta - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

Isabella Dinorcia - HELLO, DOLLY! - Naples Performing Arts Center 5%

Lauren Miller - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 5%

Tricia Hennessy - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Brian Boland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - TNP 4%

Ed Marin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 4%

Carling Witt - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Mark King - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Keith Williams - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

Siena Worland - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 3%

JamieLynn Bucci - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 3%

Christopher Michael - NEXT TO NORMAL - Gulf Coast Symphony 2%

Tina Moroni - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Greg Wojciechowski - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Alexandra Nicole Garcia - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm 2%

Cassie Sampson - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Todd Lyman - AVENUE Q - The laboratory theater of florida 1%

Jordan Gersbach - MAMA MIA - Barron Collier High School 1%

Leonard Allen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - TNP 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Macy Magas - LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Rep 24%

Heather Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 17%

Todd Lyman - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 10%

Thomas Marsh - THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 9%

Tatum Bates - OUR TOWN - Center For The Arts Bonita Springs 8%

Amy Hughes - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 7%

Makayla Davis - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 6%

Melissa Hennig - A GIRL'S GUIDE TO CHAOS - Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Shelley Gothard - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 4%

Heather Johnson - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 4%

Emma Covert - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 3%

Rita Meehan - LOVE AND MONEY - The Marco Players 2%

Jacob Estes - A GIRL'S GUIDE TO CHAOS - Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs 1%

