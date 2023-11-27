Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; BULLETPROOF BACKPACK Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Marianna Young - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 20%

Carolann Sanita - BEGUILED AGAIN - Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

Terrence Kennedy - I’VE GOT NO STRINGS - New Phoenix Theatre 12%

Lantz Hemmert - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for arts bonita 11%

Adolpho Blaire - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 9%

Lana Love - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 9%

Ellen Rodwick - FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 5%

Heather Ivy - HOLIDAYS WITH HEATHER - First Presbyterian church of bonita springs 5%

Carmen Vallone - JUST FOR LAUGHS - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Danny Sinoff - DANNY SINOFF SINGS BOBBY DARIN - Players Circle 3%

Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers - JAMES TAYLOR: LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK REVISITED - TheatreZone 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 11%

Amy McCleary - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 6%

Emily Garcia - LET’S GO TO THE MOVIES! - The Belle Theatre 5%

Christina DeCarlo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 5%

Dann Dunn - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Amy McCleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

Karen Molnar Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Eric Ortiz - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 5%

Robin Dawn - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 4%

Robin Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 4%

Eric Ortiz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center for arts bonita 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 4%

Caroling witt - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Dann Dunn - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Isabel Isenhower - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 3%

Katie Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New phoenix theatre 2%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 2%

Kayci Suskind - 13 - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

Amy McCleary - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Danielle Black - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 7%

Stefanie Genda - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Joshua Winchester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Brenda kensler - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 7%

Adrienne Young - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 6%

Dot Auchmoody - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 6%

Mollie Berman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 6%

Jennifer Murray - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 6%

Jennifer Bronsted - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Dayne Sabatos - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Samantha Pudlin - MUSIC MAN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

Kathleen Kolacz - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 4%

Alena Stevenson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Jenn Murray - PIPPIN - Naples performing Arts Center 3%

Kirche Leigh Zeile - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Dayne Sabatos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Tracy Dorman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Dayne Sabatos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Marlene Strollo - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Terri Schafer - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 1%

Mollie Berman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 1%

Charlene Gross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Kathleen Kolacz - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Stefanie - GENDA - The Importance of Being Earnest 1%



Best Dance Production

CHORUS LINE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 13%

FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 12%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 9%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 6%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 3%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

Tyler Young - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 8%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 7%

Kody C Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 5%

Carmen Crussard - CABARET - Alliance for the Arts 5%

Amy Mcleary - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 5%

Jason Parrish - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Steven Calakos - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Bryce Alexander - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 3%

Kody C Jones - PIPPIN - Npac Blackbox Theater 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Danica Murray - JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Amy McCleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Lori Oliver - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 2%

Kody C. Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 2%

Scott carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Robyn Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Kody C Jones - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center for arts bonita 2%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Kody C. Jones - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Devon Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

Sonya McCarter - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kody C. Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 26%

James Duggan - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 10%

Jessica Walck - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 6%

Brenda Kensler - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Chris Clavelli - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Christine Cirker - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Heather Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Kristen Coury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Toni Palumbo Vasquez - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Robert Cacioppo - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 3%

Paula Keenan - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Christopher Dayett - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Marilee Warner - BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Emma Canalese - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Jason Parrish - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

Madelaine Weymouth - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Brett Marston - SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 2%

Patrick McGurk - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 2%

Paula Keenan - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 1%

Barbara Knapp - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

Peter Amster - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Eleanor Holdridge - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Anna Segreto - THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Studio Players 1%

Paul Graffy - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Players Circle 1%

Kevin Hendricks - NEED TO KNOW - The Studio Players 1%



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 9%

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 9%

FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 7%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 6%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 4%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 4%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

13 THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Npac Blackbox Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

Joseph Brauer - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 9%

Landon McCarthy - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 8%

Jake Raterman - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 7%

Tyler Omundsen - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Knudson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Chris McCleary - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

Scott Carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Craig Walck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

Justin Miller - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

Todd O. Wren - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Bowen Mass - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Dalton Hamilton - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Martin Towne - PIPPIN - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Noah Lynch - LITTLE WOMEN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Craig Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Sabrina Wertman - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Abby May - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Craig Walck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Russel Thompson - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

Chris Murray - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Jonathan Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Jeff Blodgett - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 21%

Joseph Brauer - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 10%

Roz Metcalf - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

Matt Cusack - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Joseph Brauer - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 7%

Lisa Clark - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

Charles Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

Danny White - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Charles Fornara - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Charles Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

Julie Carver - FOREVER PLAID - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 3%

Ricky Pope - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Players Circle 3%

Rosalind Metcalf - GODSPELL - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Charles Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Charles Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 2%

Joseph brauer - JEKYLL & HYDE - Center for arts bonita 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Bridget Scott - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Kristen Long - DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Keith Thompson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

Charles Fornara - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Julie Carver - THETHING ABOUT MEN - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 1%

Mark Danni - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 0%



Best Musical

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 9%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 8%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 7%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Naples Players 2%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Myers Theatre 1%

13 - Naples performing arts center 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tucker Claremont - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 10%

Brittany Ambler - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 9%

Arianna Schipper - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Seth Balcer - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Grace Ryan - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 4%

Jaime Lynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

Emily Feichthaler - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Joseph Byrne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

Larry Tobias - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Isabella Dinorcia - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 3%

Landon Maas - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 3%

Brad Brenner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Dave Rode - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Aimee naughton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Giulia Nelson - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Michael shelley - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 2%

Michael Shelley - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Sami Doherty - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Wyatt Burton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Ciaran Welch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Brycton Archer - JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 2%

Katae Boswell - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 1%

Kimberly Albrecht - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 1%

Ryan Craig - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Rachel Lefkow - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Lantz Hemmert - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 11%

Shennan Nelson - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 8%

Christopher Treece - THE BUTLER DID IT - The Belle Theatre 6%

Rudeline Voltaire - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 4%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Hazel Rodriguez - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center For The Arts 3%

Matthew Eakins - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Cindi heimberg - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Ella Olesen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Viki Boyle - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Marcus Dean Fuller - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Jackie Weiner - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Donna richman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Steven Coe - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Frank Blocker - SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 2%

Leslie Sanderson - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Samantha Reece - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 2%

Celene Evans - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Christopher Dayett - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Jay Terzis - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Gerri Benzing - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 2%

Beth Hylton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Jessica Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%



Best Play

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 23%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 8%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 8%

SWEARING JAR - The Belle Theatre 7%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 4%

BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 4%

APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - FGCU TheatreLab 2%

SYLVIA - The Naples Players 2%

THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

THE CAKE - The Naples Players 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 1%

SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 1%

PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

SOUTHERN COMFORTS - The Naples Players 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kody C. Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 15%

Tyler Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Belle Theatre 9%

Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Kristen Martino - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Kimberly V. Powers - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Tatum Bates - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Michael Santos and Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Michael Santos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Anthony Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Michael Santos - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Gabrielle Lansden - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Starlet jacobs - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Jim Swonker - I’LL EAT YOU LAST - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Jim Swonker - BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Mike Santos/Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Michael Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Jennifer Murray - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 2%

Todd Potter - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Robert Kovach - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Michael Santos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Brauer - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 14%

Joshua Reid - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 10%

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 9%

Cordavious Cox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Eric Condit - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 6%

Cameron White - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 5%

Katie Lowe - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Sean McGinley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

Jacob Myny - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Sean McGinley - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Trace Talley - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Trace Talley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Trace Talley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

DJ Potts - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Karl Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Jonathan Johnson - PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Travis Seidel and Angelia Winn - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Jonathan Johnson - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Sean McGinley - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Katie Lowe - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Christopher Colucci - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Trace Talley - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aseem Upadhyay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Lantz Hemmert - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Addison Smith - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Cadence Bambrey-Zedd - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Cayden pacheco - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Tyler Feichthaler - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Wolf Creek Collective 3%

Austin Gardner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Jake Raterman - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

Tim Torres - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Kylie Gust - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 3%

Hallie Heckman - FOOTLOOSE - Bonita arts 3%

Mia Zottolo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Bret Paulter - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Nikki hagel - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Cassy terwilliger - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Lauren Miller - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Brett Poulter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Lorelai Vega - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Macy Magas - LITTLE WOMEN - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Ethan Zeph - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Gabrielle Lansden - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

JamieLynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Eric ortiz - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 2%

Luke Oliver - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 2%

Isabella Rosato - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Aseem Upadhyay - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 7%

Lantz Hemmert - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 7%

Cassie Grossarth - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 7%

Izy Sedorchuk - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 6%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 5%

Michael shelley - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 5%

Olivia Rodriguez - BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 5%

Grace Ryan - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 4%

Jan Neuberger - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Jake Raterman - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 4%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jason drew - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Allison Lund - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Jay Terzis - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Esther Snyder - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Holly Zammerilla - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Jillian Keith - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Aseem Upadhyay - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Celene Evans - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Waner Del Rosario - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Shaun Summers Cott - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Lyla black - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 2%

Ann Talman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Esther - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 14%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 9%

FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 8%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 5%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

13 - Gypsy Playhouse 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 4%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 4%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

GODSPELL - The Naples Players 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 3%

SHREK - Naples performing arts center 3%

SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

