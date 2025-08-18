LINDSEY STIRLING - THE SNOW WALTZ TOUR is Coming to Barbara B. Mann PAH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lindsey Stirling will return to Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW with THE SNOW WALTZ TOUR on Friday, November 28, 2025. Ticket go on sale Friday, 8/22 at 10am .

About Lindsey Stirling

Few artists embody the boundless creativity and gifts of the dazzling, multi-award-winning musician Lindsey Stirling. Known for her extraordinary talents as an electronic violinist, dancer and performer, Lindsey’s spectacular live show tours with stunning frequency and continually sells out iconic venues around the globe.

Her groundbreaking vision has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide, four Billboard chart-topping albums and two Billboard Music Awards, including Top Dance/Electronic Album for her third studio release, Brave Enough. Her holiday album, Warmer in Winter, catapulted to the #1 spot on Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album charts upon release and lead single Carol of the Bells made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the Top 10 at AC Radio.

Lindsey’s song Shatter Me featuring Lzzy Hale (of Halestorm) recently garnered platinum status. A New York Times bestselling author (and creator of her own comic book), Lindsey felt compelled to push her boundaries even further for her seventh full-length effort, Duality, ultimately embracing a whole new level of freedom in her songwriting.