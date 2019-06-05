I HATE HAMLET Comes to Centers for Performing Arts Bonita Springs

Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs launches its new year and new season with the Paul Rudnick comedy I HATE HAMLET, running July 18-21 at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center. Rudnick is probably best known for the Sister Act screenplay, and his plays include Jeffrey, The Naked Eye and the more recent Regrets Only.

The story follows struggling star Andrew Rally, who is tempted to take on the role of Hamlet in a Shakespeare in the Park production following the cancellation of his television series is cancelled. Conveniently, it would also impress his overly-chaste girlfriend. At the same time, he must wrestle, nay sword fight, with the ghost and previous inhabitant of his New York apartment, none other than John Barrymore himself, who has returned to earth with the mission of convincing Andrew to take the role. Andrew must choose between the life he grows to love or the television life which pays so much better.

Starring in the role of Andrew Rally is Lucas Bueno, a handsome young actor who first appeared with Center for Performing Arts in the inaugural Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival where he took on two dramatic roles. Starring as his girlfriend is Jenene Dulaney with Luis Pages playing his agent-both stalwarts of the local theatre program. Kip Jones, a favorite in Southwest Florida theatres, will take on the role of John Barrymore. Rounding out the cast are Cindy Hile as the real estate agent who insists on a séance, and Carole Fenstermacher in the scene-stealing role of Vivian Troy, a former Barrymore flame.

The play is directed by Gary Obeldobel, local theatre and commercial actor who has appeared and directed plays in most of the Southwest Florida theatres. He is joined by Stage Manager Marina Miller who has teamed with Obeldobel on numerous occasions including last year's Moon Over Buffalo, Remember Me? and the youth production of Legally Blonde.

The original production ran for 11 weeks at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City starring Evan Handler (Californication) and British actor Nicol Williamson.

I HATE HAMLET performs July 18-21, Thursday through Sunday, with 7:00pm shows and Saturday/Sunday matinees at 2:00pm at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Beach, Florida. 239-495-8989. www.artcenterbonita.org.





