Gulfshore Playhouse Presents the Uproarious Neil Simon Comedy BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Kristen Coury, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse, has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming production of Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park. This classic comedy is directed by Peter Amster and runs March 23 through April 16, 2023 at the Norris Center, 755 8th Avenue S., Naples, FL 34102. Opening Night for media is Saturday, March 25. Tickets are available at gulfshoreplayhouse.org

The free-spirited Corie and the buttoned-up Paul put the "new" in "newlywed" as they quickly realize the honeymoon really is over when everything that can go wrong does. In this hilarious comedy, their love is put to the test as their New York City walk-up apartment presents a slew of problems, Corie's eccentric mother unexpectedly turns up, and their brash upstairs neighbor descends upon their home. Opposites attract, but are Corie and Paul willing to make compromises for the sake of their marriage? One of the longest-running plays in Broadway history, Barefoot in the Park has the perfect recipe for laughter.

"For our first Neil Simon in Gulfshore Playhouse history, I'm so thrilled to produce Barefoot in the Park," says Kristen Coury. "It's a timeless examination of marriage, the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, and new-found love. It's fun, it's frothy, and it's actually quite touching. Just what we all need right now."

Leading this production is director Peter Amster, who returns to Gulfshore Playhouse after previously directing It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play and last season's smash hit Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps. In Chicago, he has directed and choreographed at the Goodman Theater, Court, Northlight, Chicago Opera Theatre, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Steppenwolf. Elsewhere in the United States, he directed at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Cleveland Play House, Syracuse Stage, and Laguna Playhouse. He now resides in Sarasota, where he is a regular guest director and Artistic Associate at Asolo Rep.

The cast of professional actors includes the return of Elisabeth Yancey (Steel Magnolias; Into the Breeches! and Clue at Cleveland Play House) as Corie and Marvin Bell (Radio Golf; Florida Rep, Cape Fear Theater, Playhouse on Park) as the Delivery Man. Making their Gulfshore Playhouse debuts are Jordan Sobel (The Donkey Show at A.R.T. and Twelfth Night at Asolo Rep) as Paul, Jonathan Brody (Broadway's A Bronx Tale, Spamalot, Titanic) as Harry Pepper, Howard Kaye (Broadway's Mamma Mia!) as Victor Velasco, and Peggy Roeder (Landscape of the Body and Romeo and Juliet at Goodman, films Road to Perdition and Groundhog Day) as Mrs. Ethel Banks.

The creative team includes scenic design by David L. Arsenault (The 39 Steps, Native Gardens, and My Fair Lady; Kennedy Center, Ogunquit Playhouse, Geva Theatre), costume design by Tracy Dorman (Steel Magnolias; Asolo Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, Milwaukee Rep, Kansas City Rep), lighting design by Dalton Hamilton (Camelot; Bay Street Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse, American Stage), sound design by Victoria Deiorio (The Three Musketeers at Asolo Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Steppenwolf Theatre, Hartford Stage), intimacy direction by Katherine M. Carter (Intimacy Director for the Metropolitan Opera in New York), and production stage manager Danny Kuenzel (Steel Magnolias; Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Alley Theatre).

Tickets are now on sale and start at $38. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Family comprised of two adults and two children; active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).