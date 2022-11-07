GET THE LED OUT Returns March 15, 2023. Tickets On Sale Friday, November 11

Get The Led Out (GTLO) returns to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30PM.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before! Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates songs, in all their depth and glory, with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.