Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GET THE LED OUT Returns March 15, 2023. Tickets On Sale Friday, November 11

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before!

Nov. 07, 2022  

Get The Led Out (GTLO) returns to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30PM.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before! Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates songs, in all their depth and glory, with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.




TOOTSIE is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April 2023 Photo
TOOTSIE is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April 2023
TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW for a limited one-week engagement from April 4 to April 9, 2023.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Februar Photo
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in February
The producers of the PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM. The production will run from February 21, 2023, to February 26, 2023.
Review: INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP at Florida Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP at Florida Repertory Theatre
What did our critic think of INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP at Florida Repertory Theatre? Read the review here!
Chris Botti Comes to BBMAnn in January 2023 Photo
Chris Botti Comes to BBMAnn in January 2023
Chris Botti returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10AM.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


GET THE LED OUT Returns March 15, 2023. Tickets On Sale Friday, November 11GET THE LED OUT Returns March 15, 2023. Tickets On Sale Friday, November 11
November 7, 2022

Get The Led Out (GTLO) returns to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30PM.
The Righteous Brothers Return To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, March 2023The Righteous Brothers Return To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, March 2023
November 7, 2022

Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! Bill Medley and Bucky Heard – The Righteous Brothers will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00PM.
HOME FREE - ROAD SWEET ROAD TOUR Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In 2023HOME FREE - ROAD SWEET ROAD TOUR Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In 2023
November 7, 2022

Home Free's 'Road Sweet Road Tour' will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 8:00PM.
TOOTSIE is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April 2023TOOTSIE is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April 2023
November 7, 2022

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW for a limited one-week engagement from April 4 to April 9, 2023.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in FebruaryPRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in February
November 7, 2022

The producers of the PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM. The production will run from February 21, 2023, to February 26, 2023.