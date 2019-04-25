Disney's NEWSIES Starts May 10 in the Historic Arcade Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's Education Department is announcing the opening of Disney's "Newsies" as part of its popular Conservatory Program. Playing in the Historic Arcade Theatre May 10-12 and May 15-19, the musical sensation features a professional director and creative team and an all-star cast of young people from across Southwest Florida.



Florida Rep's Conservatory Program gives young artists who want to pursue theatre an introduction to the professional world with a real-life regional theatre experience that culminates with a 9-performance professional run over two weekends. The popular conservatory program began in 2011 and recently produced acclaimed productions of "A Chorus Line," "Heathers: The Musical," School of Rock," and "Metamorphoses," among many others. The program will produce "Spring Awakening" as its summer offering this August.



Disney's "Newsies" tells the story of Jack Kelly, the charismatic newsboy who leads a band of teenaged newsies in turn-of-the-century New York City. When the titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what is right.



Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Disney's "Newsies" features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein. Featuring the now-classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Disney's "Newsies" is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

The cast features a record number of 49 teens from across Southwest Florida, many of whom are veterans of the Conservatory and Florida Rep's educational programs, along with others are making their Florida Rep Conservatory debuts. The cast includes Sawyer True, Jesse Massari, Matteo Occhino, Brice Kingsley, Gigi Lieze-Adams, Sophie Hagan, Carson Maschmeier, Chase Clark, Christian Miller, Christian Dinsmore, Sophia Gurule, Taylor Caruso, Harvey Evans, Hannah Atkinson, Caleb Edwards, Matthew Eakins, Keehnon Jackson, Bryce Hagan, Scotty Wells, Wedler Lordeus, Daniel Boggs, Luke Danni, Annalise Moeggenberg, Taylor Myers, Haley Adkins, Alyssa Mehrberg, Violet Mann, Emily Longoria, Abbie Ciabaton, Annabelle Crater, Ella Stroud, Alyssa Santiago, Marianna Young, Luccia Lieze-Adams, Macy Magas, Katherine Schwartzel, Kayci Suskind, Maddie Barker, Celia Bevington, Sophie Cruz, Gabrielle Germani, Sophia Condit, Michael Shelley, Grace Ryan, Hannah Cruz, and Shennan Nelson. The cast also features two adult actors, Mikey Reichert, one of Florida Rep's current acting interns, and local actor, Miguel Cintron, making a cameo appearance.

Florida Rep Education Director, Kody C Jones, directs the production and is joined by an expert creative team including Assistant Director Christina DeCarlo, Musical Director Rosalind Metcalf, Choreographer Kayley Stevens, Set Designer Jordan Moore, Costume Designer Jacquelyn Loy, Lighting & Projection Designer Rob Siler, Sound Designer Katie Lowe, Properties Designer Jessica Reaves, and Production Stage Manager Caycelynn Hoggard. The team also includes two student Stage Managers, Anna Collins and Gabby Steinborn.

Tickets are $10 for students and $20/$25 for adults and are available at www.FloridaRepEducation.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488. Performances are May 10-12, 15-17 at 7 PM and May 11, 12, & 19 at 2 PM.

Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with limited free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org.

