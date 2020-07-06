Broadway-Themed Live Streaming Concert Announced For July 18

The Naples Players announce a live streaming, multi-act concert event entitled Broadway Live from Blackburn Hall set for Saturday, July 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. (EST). The event features several musical numbers from Broadway shows performed live on-stage at The Naples Players iconic 5th Avenue South location.

Confirmed to perform are Charles Fornara, Dawn Lebrecht Fornara, Jesse and Amy Hughes of the group Chariot, Randall Kenneth Jones, Alyssa Lee, Elizabeth Marcantonio, David Shaffer, and more.

The event is free to watch online at NaplesPlayers.org/live and on The Naples Players Facebook and YouTube pages. The audience will be able to comment and interact with the performers in real-time via social media streaming.

The non-profit theatre will continue to seek donations during the performance to offset their continued losses in revenue due to COVID-related show cancellations and ticket refunds. The theatre has last an estimated $750,000 in revenue since March 12 but remains optimistic about resuming their first on-site show, Boeing, Boeing slated to begin it's run on September 30.

For more information visit NaplesPlayers.org or call the box office at (239) 263-7990.

