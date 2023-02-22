Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Palm Presents JERSEY BOYS, Now Playing

Performances run through April 9, 2023.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Broadway Palm presents the regional theatre premier of Jersey Boys playing February 17 through April 9, 2023. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys!

Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as four blue-collar kids work their way from the streets of New Jersey to become one of pop-music history's greatest triumphs. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Dawn, My Eyes Adored You, and many more! Don't miss this musical phenomenon that has made the Jersey Boys an international sensation all over again.

Don't miss Jersey Boys playing February 17 through April 9, 2023. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $65 to $95 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Please note: this musical does use strong language not typically used on the Broadway Palm stage. The show also contains smoking, gun shots, drug references, and sexual situations not suitable for younger audience members.




The Coral Springs Center for the Arts has announced a performance by two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon (she/her), the “internationally tolerated” drag icon who's taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation. 
Broadway Palm has announced the promotion of four longstanding team members within the organization. Kathy Bernier, Elizabeth Collins, Maureen Green-Prather, and Ann Marie Yeager, have been promoted to the executive leadership team. All four have been an integral part of the theatres’ operations over the years.
Pompano Beach Arts will present two compelling exhibitions at Ali Cultural Arts Center. Featuring the bold artwork of, respectively, Willandra Dawes-McGahee and Nathan “Nate Dee” Delinois, both shows open on Friday, February 17, 2023, and run through May 11.
TheatreZone continues to explore romance with the award-winning Neil Simon musical comedy The Goodbye Girl in Naples March 9-19, as part of the professional theatre company's “Romantics & Rockers” 2023 lineup.

