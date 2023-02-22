Broadway Palm Presents JERSEY BOYS, Now Playing

Broadway Palm presents the regional theatre premier of Jersey Boys playing February 17 through April 9, 2023. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys!

Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as four blue-collar kids work their way from the streets of New Jersey to become one of pop-music history's greatest triumphs. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Dawn, My Eyes Adored You, and many more! Don't miss this musical phenomenon that has made the Jersey Boys an international sensation all over again.

Don't miss Jersey Boys playing February 17 through April 9, 2023. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $65 to $95 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Please note: this musical does use strong language not typically used on the Broadway Palm stage. The show also contains smoking, gun shots, drug references, and sexual situations not suitable for younger audience members.