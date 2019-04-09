Broadway Palm Holds Local Children's Auditions

Broadway Palm is holding open children's auditions for their upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Auditions are on a first-come, first-served basis. A sign-up sheet will be available at 9:30 a.m. No appointments will be taken.

The following is the role available:

Beauty and the Beast, plays June 20 - August 10, 2019.

Casting the role of:

Young male actor to play Chip, the enchanted tea cup/son of Mrs. Potts, who is innocent, playful and bright-eyed. Vocal range: A3 - F5. Must be UNDER 4'10".

Anyone interested in auditioning should bring a current headshot/picture and resume. Those auditioning need to be prepared to sing 16 bars in the musical theatre genre that best show off your vocal range. Please bring sheet music in the proper key, an accompanist will be provided (no recorded music is accepted.)

Broadway Palm is a professional theatre. Productions require a two week rehearsal process (June 6 - June 19, 2019). Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The role will be double cast and children will alternate performances. Performance schedules are available at www.BroadwayPalm.com. Anyone interested must be available for the rehearsal process and all alternated, assigned performances.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Broadway Palm, 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You