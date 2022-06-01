Broadway Palm Children's Theatre Presents THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents the musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson classic, The Emperor's New Clothes playing selected matinees now through June 24, 2022.

The Emperor's New Clothes is the classic tale about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else in his kingdom. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisitely beautiful "magic" suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. This hilarious musical adaptation is perfect for children of all ages!

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages. Performances are matinees with lunch beginning at Noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. The chef's special buffet includes children's favorites like pizza, chicken nuggets, french fries, pasta and more.

The Emperor's New Clothes is playing at Broadway Palm selected matinees now through June 24, 2022. Ticket prices for the buffet and the show are only $20 for all ages. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting www.BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.