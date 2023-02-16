Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Palm Announces New Leadership

Kathy Bernier, Elizabeth Collins, Maureen Green-Prather, and Ann Marie Yeager, have been promoted to the executive leadership team.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Broadway Palm Announces New Leadership

Broadway Palm has announced the promotion of four longstanding team members within the organization. Kathy Bernier, Elizabeth Collins, Maureen Green-Prather, and Ann Marie Yeager, have been promoted to the executive leadership team. All four have been an integral part of the theatres' operations over the years.

Kathy Bernier has been named Director of Sales and Marketing and will oversee the team's sales and marketing initiatives. Bernier came to Broadway Palm in 2005 after a 20-year career at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Illinois. At Broadway Palm, her positions have included Group Sales Director, Food and Beverage Director, Sales Manager, and Special Events Manager. Bernier's long-standing relationships with the theatre's customers and her knowledge of general operations have been an important part of Broadway Palm's success.

Elizabeth Collins has been promoted to Sales and Marketing Manager. Collins started at the theatre in 2007 as a hostess and worked in the box office while attending FGCU. In 2014, she graduated with her degree in resort and hospitality management and was promoted to Service Manager and later transitioned into sales and marketing. In her new role, Collins will be responsible for implementing the theatre's sales and marketing plans, public relations initiatives, publicity/promotional events, social media, and the theatre's website.

Maureen Green-Prather has been named President of Broadway Palm and will oversee the theatre's community relations and overall business development. Green-Prather has strong relationships in the Southwest Florida community serving on numerous committees, chairing philanthropic events, and lending her expertise to various boards.

Ann Marie Yeager has been promoted to Director of Operations managing the day-to-day operations of the kitchen, service, and maintenance departments. Yeager, who recently celebrated her 21st year with Broadway Palm, has decades of food and beverage experience. She has worked hand in hand with the management team in implementing and executing policies and procedures and maintaining the exceptional customer service Broadway Palm is known for.

Owner and Executive Producer, Will Prather said, "These individuals have been incredibly valuable to me and my company over the years. I am confident in this new leadership team and look forward to the future of Broadway Palm and our continued growth and success."

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, located at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, opened in October of 1993. The theatre operates year-round, employs over 150 people, has produced 225 main stage productions, and has entertained more than 4,000,000 customers to date. For more information on Broadway Palm visit BroadwayPalm.com.



Ali Cultural Arts Center Presents Two New Exhibits Photo
Ali Cultural Arts Center Presents Two New Exhibits
Pompano Beach Arts will present two compelling exhibitions at Ali Cultural Arts Center. Featuring the bold artwork of, respectively, Willandra Dawes-McGahee and Nathan “Nate Dee” Delinois, both shows open on Friday, February 17, 2023, and run through May 11.
TheatreZone Presents THE GOODBYE GIRL Next Month Photo
TheatreZone Presents THE GOODBYE GIRL Next Month
TheatreZone continues to explore romance with the award-winning Neil Simon musical comedy The Goodbye Girl in Naples March 9-19, as part of the professional theatre company's “Romantics & Rockers” 2023 lineup.
The National Pancreas Foundation to Host IMAGINATION GALA at The Breakers, Palm Beach Photo
The National Pancreas Foundation to Host IMAGINATION GALA at The Breakers, Palm Beach
The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) is hosting IMAGINATION GALA, an entertainment-packed fundraiser at The Breakers on Friday, March 3, 2023.  
The Studio Players Announces 2023-2024 Season 11 Photo
The Studio Players Announces 2023-2024 Season 11
Scott Lilly, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of The Studio Players, has announced their 2023-2024 season 11.

More Hot Stories For You


TheatreZone Presents THE GOODBYE GIRL Next MonthTheatreZone Presents THE GOODBYE GIRL Next Month
February 16, 2023

TheatreZone continues to explore romance with the award-winning Neil Simon musical comedy The Goodbye Girl in Naples March 9-19, as part of the professional theatre company's “Romantics & Rockers” 2023 lineup.
Culture & Cocktails at The Ben Concludes Season With Regan Rohde On Acting, Adventures & ArtCulture & Cocktails at The Ben Concludes Season With Regan Rohde On Acting, Adventures & Art
February 16, 2023

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, promises that this season's final CULTURE & COCKTAILS will be particularly zesty. The informative and fun event will again be held in the beautiful rooftop ballroom of The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach.
The National Pancreas Foundation to Host IMAGINATION GALA at The Breakers, Palm BeachThe National Pancreas Foundation to Host IMAGINATION GALA at The Breakers, Palm Beach
February 15, 2023

The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) is hosting IMAGINATION GALA, an entertainment-packed fundraiser at The Breakers on Friday, March 3, 2023.  
The Studio Players Announces 2023-2024 Season 11The Studio Players Announces 2023-2024 Season 11
February 13, 2023

Scott Lilly, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of The Studio Players, has announced their 2023-2024 season 11.
Gulfshore Playhouse Announces 26 MILES, SHE LOVES ME, and More for 2023-2024 SeasonGulfshore Playhouse Announces 26 MILES, SHE LOVES ME, and More for 2023-2024 Season
February 12, 2023

Kristen Coury, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse, has announced their complete 2023-2024 season. Due to construction delays caused by Hurricane Ian, the new The Baker Theatre and Education Center will open in 2024. As such, Gulfshore Playhouse will produce the 2023-2024 season in the Norris Center.
share