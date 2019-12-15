BWW Review: NEWSIES at Naples Performing Arts Center Will Give You 'Something to Believe In!'

Naples Performing Arts Center's production of NEWSIES, directed by Lori Oliver, brings this inspiring and energetic Disney musical to stage in a fantastic and fun way.

NEWSIES tells the story of Jack Kelly (Sam Hyre), a bold newsie who starts a strike against an unfair price increase on newspapers alongside his old friend Crutchie (Luke Vallieres) and his new friends, Davey (Michael Shelley) and his little sister, Les (at my performance, Olivia Kouloheras). As he struggles with becoming a leader to the newsies and fighting for their rights, he happens to meet a girl who is also a reporter, Katherine (Allie Vallieres). Together, they all take a stand against Joseph Pulitzer (Tony Garcia-Meyer), facing many obstacles along the way.

Hyre's portrayal of Jack Kelly was fantastic. Not only was he excellent vocally, but I thoroughly enjoyed his acting skills. He did a great job showcasing Jack's emotions through the ups and downs of this story, and I thought his connection with Allie Vallieres's Katherine was clear and strong. They are both very talented performers, and it was a joy to watch both of them.

This cast was incredibly strong. There are many intense, high-energy musical numbers in NEWSIES, including "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," "King of New York," and more, and they all did a wonderful job harmonizing vocally and dancing; I have to give credit to Musical Directors Dr. Taylor Ferranti & Laura Ferranti and Choreographer Tammy Bourgeois for working with this cast alongside Director Lori Oliver to make a great production.

This was my first time seeing a performance at NPAC, and I am looking forward to returning. This theatre has a very clean and inviting atmosphere, and this cast, consisting primarily of teenagers, was very professional. If you haven't been to NPAC before, I most definitely recommend checking out their website, http://naplesperformingartscenter.com, giving them a call at 239-597-6722, and/or visiting them at 1048 Castello Drive, Naples, FL 34103.





