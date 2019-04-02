BWW Review: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at FSW's Black Box Theatre

FSW College Theatre's production of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE handles the topics of dating, love, marriage, and more in a funny, quick-witted musical revue.

The company consisted of Jorge Cabal, Krista Carroll, Lexie Anne Cole, Kole Cox, Mark King, and Kiana Raine Pinder. They all played various characters in each scene of the show; it was entertaining seeing them switch personalities and even accents sometimes for each character, and I enjoyed seeing how the relational dynamics changed between each actor as they did so. They all sang very well individually, but their harmonies were excellent.

Though many of the songs in the show were funny, such as "When a Man Texts a Woman," there were also some more touching, sentimental numbers, like "Shouldn't I Be Less In Love With You?" and I really enjoyed this aspect.

If you haven't seen a production by FSW College Theatre previously (I hadn't prior to this production), I definitely recommend checking them out. They do a great job creating a professional environment and a very entertaining show.

To get tickets to FSW Theatre's I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, playing through April 6, visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4188740. Tickets can also be purchased at the door; Student tickets are $5 and General Admission tickets are $10. FSW's Black Box Theatre is located at 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (Building L, Room 119b).

Photo Credit: Tom Hall





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories