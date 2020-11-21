BWW Review: GOLDEN: A TRIBUTE TO THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICAN MUSICAL THEATRE at Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's first in-person production since March (though it is outdoors and socially distanced), GOLDEN: A TRIBUTE TO THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICAN MUSICAL THEATRE, brings joyful magic to Downtown Fort Myers that even a little rain can't stop.

GOLDEN was conceived by Florida Rep's Education Director, Kody C Jones, directed by Florida Rep's Assistant Education Director, Christina DeCarlo, and stars Florida Rep's 2020/2021 acting interns, Patrick Agonito, Nayda Marie Baez, Emily Foley, Sarah Joyce, Matt Kelley, and Micah Weese.

It's great to be back at Florida Rep, and this show was a fantastic way to return. It was just so fun to watch. There is classic golden age music in this show that patrons of all ages will know, which was arranged and directed by Rosalind Metcalf; music from Anything Goes, Singin' in the Rain, Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma!, and more was featured, and I thoroughly enjoyed the variety.

The 2020/21 Florida Rep acting interns are excellent. Each one of them is incredibly talented, and I loved how much energy they had in their singing and dancing throughout the show. The sprinkle of rain that happened during the beginning of the show I attended passed quickly, and the way they handled having to wipe the stage off for safety was not only professional but added a bit of extra humor to the evening.

Though the setting for GOLDEN is different than a typical show, it works very well. Florida Rep is selling "pods" that seat up to 4 people; they are big squares on the grass, and everyone is very spaced out. You can bring your own outdoor seat to the show, but Florida Rep does have folding chairs available if you do not have one (I'd also recommend bringing a blanket for comfort!). Masks are also required. It feels incredibly safe, being outside, and it is quite special watching a show right by the river, under the stars. You could feel the excited energy to be back seeing a Florida Rep production from other theatregoers, even from a distance.

I'd absolutely recommend checking out GOLDEN while it's playing at Florida Rep. If you can't make it this week, this is only their first production of their outdoor series, and I know I am looking forward to more. GOLDEN is playing now through November 25; get your tickets now, as the pods are filling up! To read more and purchase tickets, click here: https://www.floridarep.org/the-season/golden-outdoor-series/

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker

