BWW Review: A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY at Florida Rep is Fun and Farcical!

Florida Repertory Theatre's production of Ken Ludwig's A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY is a fun farce about a high-stakes golf tournament between rival country clubs, a new engagement, love affairs that were a long time coming, and a fancy vase.

I really enjoyed the chemistry this cast had. They all worked very well together to bring to life the exaggerated and sometimes ridiculous storyline of A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY, which has a style that is signature to Ken Ludwig's shows. The cast includes David Breitbarth as Henry Bingham, Matthew Goodrich as Justin Hicks, Kate Hampton as Pamela Peabody, Betsy Helmer as Louise Heinbedder, Patricia Idlette as Muriel Bingham, and William McNulty as Dickie Bell. I think each of their performances was fantastic, but I especially enjoyed Hampton's hilarious portrayal of Pamela Peabody. She has perfect comedic timing and delivery, and I really appreciate that in a show like this. One of the best scenes of the show was a drunken encounter between her and Breitbarth's Henry Bingham as he accidentally confessed feelings he had to his entire country club.

I also really liked the energy between Goodrich's Justin Hicks and Helmer's Louise Heinbedder. The dramatic ups and downs of their relationship after getting engaged were very fun to follow, and of course, with the show being a farce, everything was a little extra dramatic.

What I really appreciate about productions like A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY is that they don't take things too seriously. Seeing a show like this allows you to escape from everyday life more than a drama or more serious production would because it's so lighthearted and silly. Whether you like golf or not, I'd definitely check out A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY while it's playing at Florida Rep. There's something for everyone, and it definitely makes for an enjoyable afternoon or evening of entertainment.

A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY is playing in Florida Rep's Historic Arcade Theatre now through November 20. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7 PM, Friday-Saturday at 8 PM, with 2 PM matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. To buy tickets, you can visit www.floridarep.org, call Florida Rep at 239-332-4488, or stop by the box office at 2268 Bay Street, Fort Myers, FL, 33901.

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker





