BWW Feature: A Look at Tiny_Theatre

Tiny_Theatre was created as a way for professional actors Rachel Burttram Powers and Brendan Powers to keep live performances alive through the pandemic, but it has become much more than that.

Rachel and Brendan began with doing live virtual readings of various plays and scenes via Facebook, from a closet in their home that became "Tiny_Theatre." They are both part of Florida Repertory Theatre's Acting Ensemble and typically act in various shows at the theatre. When the pandemic hit, they wanted to find a way to still share their love for acting at a time where people could not gather in person to see a live play. Tiny_Theatre has been a beacon of light and hope throughout the last year.

After doing many play readings on Facebook (which, by the way, they continue to do), Rachel and Brendan created a full theatre production called WHO KILLED ZOLAN MIZE? that is available through Airbnb Experiences. It is an interactive murder mystery done through Zoom, but it is so much more than your average Zoom play reading. They both play several different characters and have costumes and props for each one, and combined with illustrations by Molly Coyne and technical/stage management work run by Ansley Wade Gayton, the show really comes alive. It is special to see such creativity and work put into a virtual performance, and I truly admire what they have created.

I got the chance to see the show recently, and cannot express how fun it is. It was a small group of people virtually attending the show I saw, so it was very interactive. They have scavenger hunts throughout the show, and they invite you to share your clues and ideas with other guests in the Zoom chat box. You don't have to join in with all the interactive parts if you'd prefer not to, but I recommend it. They do offer the show to larger groups as well, and I am sure that experience is just as fun. The killer can be different at every show, as you are the one looking for clues and deciding who did it. A vote is taken at the end, and the killer and reasoning is then revealed. I absolutely understand why you would want to see this show multiple times, as each experience varies based on the group you are in and the clues everyone picks up on. They also do a talkback and backstage "tour" following each performance.

Tiny_Theatre has had great success with WHO KILLED ZOLAN MIZE? so much so that they have created another new show: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO. They just started performing this show that they describe as a "mystery game," also through Airbnb Experiences/Zoom, and it sounds like a wonderful time.

Rachel and Brendan are incredible, creative performers and wonderfully kind people, and I absolutely would recommend checking out one or both of their shows via Airbnb. At the very least, check out their weekly livestream performances on the Tiny_Theatre Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ClosetAtRachelAndBrendans/

To read more about WHO KILLED ZOLAN MIZE? and buy tickets, click here: https://www.airbnb.com/experiences/1996294. Prices start at $33 a person, and they have a group option available.

To read more about THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO and purchase tickets for that, click here: https://www.airbnb.com/experiences/2202097. Prices for this show start at $17, with group pricing available.

They recommend a pen/pencil and notepad for writing down clues during both shows, and you will need an internet connection and device to watch the shows through Zoom.

Have fun watching and solving these mysteries! And thank you to Rachel and Brendan for creating Tiny_Theatre and bringing fun and creative live performing to everyone throughout this pandemic.