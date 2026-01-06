FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Is Playing Now At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is presenting one of the most beloved musicals of all time, Fiddler on the Roof, now playing through February 14, 2026.

Set in the small village of Anatevka, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a poor milkman, as he strives to uphold his Jewish traditions while his five strong-willed daughters challenge the old ways in a rapidly changing world.

Featuring unforgettable songs such as “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” this Tony Award-winning musical is filled with laughter, tears, and the universal struggle to balance old and new.

Fiddler on the Roof will transport you to a world where love, faith, and resilience shine through even in the face of adversity.

Enjoy the full Broadway Palm experience with a full dinner and a professional performance. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with select matinees. Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.