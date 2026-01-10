Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Broadway Palm

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ya gotta love a musical that opens with a stage full of women in babushkas. The venerable Fiddler on the Roof is now playing at Broadway Palm.

It takes someone bigger than life to play Tevye, the milkman who is in the midst of cultural change. Jacob Medich beautifully conveys the humor and the pathos in this iconic role. For a big guy, he is light on his feet and has a ringing voice, particularly in his lower range.

In his frequent conversations with God, he is accompanied musically on stage by The Fiddler, played by Troy Serena, who acts as sort of a Greek chorus, wordlessly expressing his reactions to Tevye’s plight.

With five daughters to marry off, Barbara Bayes as Golde needs the service of a matchmaker and Susan Shaffel as Yente is the answer to a mother’s prayer. What a fabulous part for an actress, and Shaffel is perfectly cast. Her rapid fire speech and unfailing optimism come through.

Temple Beth El sponsored this production and I’m guessing provided some consulting on Jewish customs. I appreciated the respect and the care given to little touches in the stage business and costuming.

The score of this show is so beloved, and the choreography Joshua William Green has given to the big production numbers is fun to watch. There is always robust dancing to be found on the Broadway Palm stage.

The setting may be in a foreign land in a different time, but the story’s themes still resonate: family, love, tradition.

Fiddler on the Roof plays through February 14. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.

