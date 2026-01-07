Alex Edelman, Award-Winning Comedian, Headlines New Levis JCC Event Series

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC (Levis JCC) will bring ACL Live! An Evening with Alex Edelman to audiences on Saturday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

Guests will experience one of comedy's most distinctive voices of this generation, as Edelman blends sharp stand-up with personal storytelling, combining laughter with moments of insight and connection. Edelman is the first performer to headline ACL Live!, Levis JCC's newly launched signature Arts, Culture & Learning event designed to bring top-tier performers to the Levis JCC stage year after year.

Recognized by Time magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2024, Edelman is a Tony Award-winning and Emmy Award-winning comedian known for his sharp wit, thoughtful insight and narrative-driven storytelling. His acclaimed solo show Just for Us played on Broadway and was later adapted into an HBO special, earning widespread praise for its intelligence, humor and cultural relevance.

“This is a truly special opportunity for our community,” said Stephanie Owitz, director of Arts, Culture and Learning at the Levis JCC. “Alex Edelman's work resonates far beyond the stage. Bringing an artist of his caliber to Boca Raton reflects our commitment to offering world-class cultural experiences that inspire conversation, connection and joy.”

The evening is chaired by Jill and Alan Swimmer and Sandi and Ed Fried; the event is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor NYU Langone Health, Radio Sponsor WLRN Public Radio, and Exclusive Magazine Sponsor The Boca Raton Observer.

Reserved seating tickets range from $75 to $200. Event location details will be provided upon ticket purchase. The event will have security measures in place for the safety of all attendees. For tickets and to view the complete Arts, Culture and Learning brochure, visit levisjcc.org/culture or call 561-558-2520.