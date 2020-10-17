Opéra National de Montpellier Will Fully Comply With Overnight Curfew Imposed By President Macron

In addition to Montpellier, the curfew is being implemented in Paris and eight other major cities.

A new order has been made by French President Emmanuel Macron, imposing an overnight curfew in Montpellier. Opera National de Montpellier has announced that it will be complying with this order, Opera Wire reports.

The opera house will maintain its original programming, but it will reschedule performance times, so that all patrons will be able to leave the theater 45 minutes before the beginning of the curfew.

In addition to Montpellier, the curfew is being implemented in Paris and eight other major cities.

