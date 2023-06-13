Don Pasquale comes to the Paris Opera in September. Performances run from 14 September to 13 October 2023.

Don Pasquale, an old fogey, believes he is playing a clever trick on his nephew Ernesto by telling him that he is going to marry a young girl – and thus will deprive him of any inheritance.

But the charming Norina and Dr. Malatesta will beat him at his own game. Disguises, false marriages and trickery follow one another in Gaetano Donizetti’s opera inspired by the characters of the commedia dell’arte.

With this whirlwind score, successfully premiered in Paris in 1843, the author of Lucia di Lammermoor shows a genuine talent for comedy and refreshes “opera buffa”. While director Damiano Michieletto delights in playing with eras, he preserves the work’s levity and brings out its bittersweet tenderness. Such is one of the trademarks of Donizetti, ever full of empathy for his characters, even when they are old fogeys.