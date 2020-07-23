An Innovative Movie Theater is Coming to France

Boasting that they are unveiling "a new era of movie theater," Oma Cinema is set to launch a new theater design in Paris, according to MovieWeb.

Movie sites are comparing it to the Galactic Senate from the Star Wars films.

Check out a video of the design below!

Oma Cinema's CEO says, "Whereas all the cinemas built for more than 50 years now are similar and reproduce the same seating arrangement of the audience, this concept of movie theater creates a cinematographic experience at the same time intimate, spectacular and immersive, where every seat in the house is the best seat in the house."

