BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents FROZEN JR. This December Photo
Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents FROZEN JR. This December
Fort Wayne Youtheatre will once again present the holiday hit Frozen Jr. this December. After such a success in the winter of 2019 followed by the global pandemic, Youtheatre is presenting Frozen Jr. this time with a special emphasis on acceptance.
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Williams Theatre This Week Photo
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Williams Theatre This Week
The Tony award-winning play with music upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy became the legendary Peter Pan. A wildly theatrical Disney adaptation, Peter and the Starcatcher features a dozen actors portraying more than 100 unforgettable characters, using ingenious stagecraft to bring a world of possibilities to life.
CARMEL CHRISTKINDLMARKT Announces New Food and Gift Options for 2022 Photo
CARMEL CHRISTKINDLMARKT Announces New Food and Gift Options for 2022
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season.
IU Theatre & Dance Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE By Mois&e Photo
IU Theatre & Dance Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE By Moisés Kaufman
IU Theatre & Dance continues its epic 2022/2023 theater season with Moisés Kaufman's Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde.

