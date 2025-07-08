Paul Hughes Brings UNDER THE HARVEST MOON to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crooner Paul Hughes will return to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael for one night only with his captivating show Under the Harvest Moon on Friday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks.

A night of nostalgia and elegance awaits as Hughes brings to life the timeless melodies of legendary singers including Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Tony Bennett, Frankie Valli, and more. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Great American Songbook or newly discovering its charm, Under the Harvest Moon offers a warm, swing-filled escape into an era of unforgettable music.

Hailing from Manchester, England, Hughes has performed around the world, sharing the music of the great crooners that shaped his childhood. He began performing at the age of 12 and developed a passion for jazz and swing, channeling the grace and charisma of Sinatra, Darin, Dean Martin, and Nat King Cole.

“Music has a special power,” Hughes shares. “I love taking audiences away from their worries for a while—to let them bask in beauty, rhythm, and timeless romance.”

Tickets for Under the Harvest Moon are available now at www.feinsteinshc.com. For corporate groups or parties of 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com.

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN 46032. For additional details, call 317-688-1947.