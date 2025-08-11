Maggie Baugh To Perform At Feinstein's In Carmel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maggie Baugh is bringing her fiddle, fire, and heart to Feinstein's for one night. Known for her viral “Finish the Lick” series—amassing over 40 million views across social media—Baugh is a multi-instrumentalist and powerhouse vocalist who's capturing hearts and climbing charts.

Her debut album Dear Me earned editorial features on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, racking up over 500K streams on its first day and charting in the U.S. and Australia. She's graced stages from the Grand Ole Opry to Nissan Stadium and made appearances on the CMT Awards, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, and more. Most recently, Keith Urban invited her to join his tour as his multi-instrumental utility player.

Maggie brings her genre-blending sound and undeniable charm to Feinstein's for a night of heartfelt storytelling, fiddle-slinging, and pure musical joy.