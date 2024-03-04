Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Performs FABLES AND FOLKLORE Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present FABLES AND FOLKLORE at The Tarkington at The Center for the Performing Arts, April 5-6, 2024.

FABLES AND FOLKLORE will feature the World Premiere of GOLEM. Inspired by Jewish folklore, The Golem of Prague, this original work by Executive Artistic Director Gregory Glade Hancock tells the story of a mud creature crafted by a rabbi to defend the Jewish ghetto of Prague from persecution. GHDT brings elements of this story into our current world, where once again, the world needs golem-like protection from sometimes invisible enemies. A timely tale, GOLEM utilizes a solar eclipse as a metaphor where light is overshadowed by darkness, but then reappears as a sign of hope and survival. Featuring both melancholy and joyful klezmer music, GOLEM utilizes layers of musical and theatrical nuance to tell a tale from the past yet direct a voice to the present. The Golem is presented in partnership with the Jewish Community Center of Indianapolis.

Also, on the program in the long-awaited return of GHDT’s production of PINOCCHIO, a theatrical masterpiece created by Executive Artistic Director Gregory Glade Hancock and inspired by the classic Italian tale. Featuring a cast of colorful characters in a Steampunk-setting performing theatrical choreography, this version weaves a cautionary tale of love and sacrifice into the visual storytelling. Joined by characters Geppetto, the Cricket and the Blue Fairy, PINOCCHIO, a puppet who magically becomes a real boy, sets out on his own to discover the world and experiences consequential adventure.

Photo Credit: Lydia Moody

