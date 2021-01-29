Fort Wayne Embassy Presents NIGHT TO REMEMBER: LIVE VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE AT THE EMBASSY

Looking to support local art from the comfort of your home this winter? The Embassy Theatre is bringing the music to you featuring some of the areas best local bands on its stage.

Night To Remember is an award-winning wedding and events band based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The group was founded and is managed by guitarist/vocalist Jon Durnell and includes 15+ musicians. The band is customizable in size and is able to be scaled up or down depending on the needs of their clients. Since 2014, Night To Remember has performed at hundreds of weddings, corporate events, private parties, festivals, fundraisers and clubs to rave reviews! They also maintain 5-star ratings on national wedding web sites The Knot and Wedding Wire! Their contagious blend of all your favorite danceable pop and rock tunes from the '60's to the present is guaranteed to make heads bob and pack dance floors!

The event takes place on February 6, 2021. Can't make the live event? Look for a video on demand option starting Feb. 10.

