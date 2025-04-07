ATI LabSeries DIY Playwriting Workshop Coming In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the continued expansion of its LAB Series with the second annual DIY PLAYWRITING WORKSHOP.

Registrants will join accomplished playwright, educator, and new works expert Andrew Kramer as he provides writing prompts, guidance, and inspiration for participants to start writing their own script. Then they will have the rare and thrilling experience of hearing their words brought to life by professional actors as they read excerpts from the brand-new works. Both novice and experienced writers are encouraged to participate.

The workshop is free, registration will be capped at 15 and available on a first-come first-served basis. Workshop classes will consist of 3 2-hour writing sessions on July 9 & 10 from 6:00-8:00pm and July 11 from 4:00-6:00pm. The short scenes or monologues that are created during those classes will then be read by a cast of professional actors in a free public performance on Saturday, July 12 at 2:00pm. All classes, as well as the public performance, will be held at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main Street in Carmel, Indiana.

Andrew Kramer is a playwright, director, and new play dramaturg originally from Cleveland, OH. He is the Literary Director of American Lives Theatre in Indianapolis, where he directed last season's production of Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning and returns this season to direct Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for The Existence of God(April 2024). He is a graduate of Ball State University's Department of Theatre & Dance and a proud alumnus of the Emerging Writer's Group at The Public Theatre. His plays have been developed through The Downstage Left Playwriting Residency at Stage Left Theatre, The Nord Playwriting Fellowship at Cleveland Public Theatre, the Groundbreakers Playwrights' Group with the terra NOVA Theatre Collective, the SigWorks Musical Theatre Lab with Signature Theatre, the Ingram New Works Labat Nashville Repertory Theatre and the Core Apprentice Writer Program at The Playwrights Center. He was a finalist for the Forward Flux's New American Plays Commission. His work has been seen in Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chicago, Brooklyn, Kansas City, Lincoln, Louisville, Nashville, Houston, Williamsburg VA, New York City, Sacramento, Washington D.C, Cairns Australia and Bucharest Romania.

The ATI LAB Series is the company's commitment to nurturing and developing new plays and musicals through readings and workshops. This program is a partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation and American Lives Theatre.

To sign up as a participant of the workshop, click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4EAAAB29A1F5C61-54590696-diyplaywriting#/

To get your tickets to the free reading of the playwright's work, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ati-lab-series-d-i-y-playwriting-workshop-2025-public-reading-tickets-1307030717059?aff=oddtdtcreator.

