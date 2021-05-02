Tickets to ALL OF MY FRIENDS at Aleksanterin Teatteri Are Now On Sale

Tickets to Aleksanterin Teatteri's production of All My Friends are now on sale.

All My Friends is an independent sequel to the success plays All My Mom, All My Daughter, and All My Husband. The performance concludes the trilogy.

On stage, irresistible friends interpret different aspects of friendship:

Miitta Sorvali, Sanna Stellan and Anu Sinisalo

True stories about friendship were collected from the readers of Kodin Kuvalehti for the performance. Based on them, a play was worked out that celebrates friendship as the driving force of life, but also stops to reflect on the pain points and loneliness of friendships. All my friends rejoice, warm and move like an evening with a dear friend !

Text: Sanna Stellan, Anna Krogerus and working group

Directed by Petteri Summanen

Learn more here.