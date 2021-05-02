Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets to ALL OF MY FRIENDS at Aleksanterin Teatteri Are Now On Sale

All My Friends is an independent sequel to the success plays All My Mom, All My Daughter, and All My Husband.

May. 2, 2021  
Tickets to ALL OF MY FRIENDS at Aleksanterin Teatteri Are Now On Sale

Tickets to Aleksanterin Teatteri's production of All My Friends are now on sale.

All My Friends is an independent sequel to the success plays All My Mom, All My Daughter, and All My Husband. The performance concludes the trilogy.

On stage, irresistible friends interpret different aspects of friendship:
Miitta Sorvali, Sanna Stellan and Anu Sinisalo

True stories about friendship were collected from the readers of Kodin Kuvalehti for the performance. Based on them, a play was worked out that celebrates friendship as the driving force of life, but also stops to reflect on the pain points and loneliness of friendships. All my friends rejoice, warm and move like an evening with a dear friend !

Text: Sanna Stellan, Anna Krogerus and working group

Directed by Petteri Summanen

Learn more here.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour Onesie
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Onesie
Training For Broadway T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Finland Stories
Aleksanterin teatteri Announces Auditions For FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Photo

Aleksanterin teatteri Announces Auditions For FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

BWW Finland: TIM MINCHIN of MATILDA THE MUSICAL PRAISES FINLANDS REVOLTING CHILDREN, See t Photo

BWW Finland: TIM MINCHIN of MATILDA THE MUSICAL PRAISES FINLAND'S 'REVOLTING CHILDREN', See the Music Video!

VIDEO: Mauri Dark and Daughter Star in Music Video For Love Will Prevail Photo

VIDEO: Mauri Dark and Daughter Star in Music Video For 'Love Will Prevail'

Mauri Dark And Daughter Star In New Post-Apocalyptic Video Photo

Mauri Dark And Daughter Star In New Post-Apocalyptic Video


More Hot Stories For You

  • TheatreSquared Returns to Live Performance with Seven Full Productions For 2021
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • Tickets On Sale Now For ART HEIST, as Part of Artosphere