The 51st Annual Tampere Theatre Festival Comes Back to Finland This August

Annually in the beginning of August the city of Tampere becomes the Finland's theatre capital as local and international performing arts troupes take over the city's stages and squares. Starting August 5, 2019, programs from the festival will take over twelve different theaters in Tampere until August 11.

The main program currently has nineteen different performances featuring musicals, dance, plays, and circus performances. To see all of the performances and their schedules click here.

At present, the proportions of the Festival are completely different from the beginning. The program is more extensive and number of performances has increased dramatically - alongside with the audience numbers. The Festival has changed from Olavi Veistäjä's small team to an organization with proficient people from different professions who work together with the valuable volunteer workers.



The fundamental principle of Tampere Theatre Festival has been preserved: In Tampere we see an extensive selection of the best Finnish theatre. In addition it is possible now to see an international program, which has covered a third of the Main Program since Vivica Bandler's season. Over the fifty years Theatre Festival has risen to be one of the most significant festivals in Scandinavia and the Northern Europe.

For more information on the festival in general check out: https://www.teatterikesa.fi

