NORMINÄYTELMÄ Comes to Tampere Next Week

Performances will run 12-23 September.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Arvio: ALTER/EGO löytää taiteilijaelämän pettymysten ytimen, Kellariteatteri Photo 1 Arvio: ALTER/EGO löytää taiteilijaelämän pettymysten ytimen, Kellariteatteri

NORMINÄYTELMÄ Comes to Tampere Next Week

NORMINÄYTELMÄ is headed to Tampere next week! Performances will run 12-23 September.

"It is safe to conform to the norms. But what if you can't?" The norm play deals with the norms of gender and sexuality. The show's four actors play forty roles, and the show is as unrestrained and extravagant as nature itself.

A standard play is a refreshing change of perspective that eases unfocused fatigue and pain: you once again stepped over an invisible border, and something went wrong, even if you were just standing still.

What do they think you should be like? What it is like?
How do you think life should go? How's it going?

Text Marjo Niemi
Director Anna Veijalainen
Actors Cécile Orblin, Petriikka Pohjanheimo, Cristal Snow, Eric Barco
Production KokoTeatteri




RELATED STORIES - Finland

1
Arvio: ALTER/EGO löytää taiteilijaelämän pettymysten ytimen, Kell Photo
Arvio: ALTER/EGO löytää taiteilijaelämän pettymysten ytimen, Kellariteatteri

What did our critic think of ARVIO: ALTER/EGO LÖYTÄÄ TAITEILIJAELÄMÄN PETTYMYSTEN YTIMEN, KELLARITEATTERI at Asd?

2
DOWN HOME STONE Comes to Tampere Next Month Photo
DOWN HOME STONE Comes to Tampere Next Month

DOWN HOME STONE comes to Tampere in September. The Best Blues Club in Town. Performances begin September 7.

3
ROCKS IN YOUR POCKET Comes to Tampere Next Month Photo
ROCKS IN YOUR POCKET Comes to Tampere Next Month

Rocks in Your Pocket comes to Tampere in September. Performances are set to run 18 September - 6 November, 2023.

4
NORMINÄYTELMÄ Comes to Tampere in September Photo
NORMINÄYTELMÄ Comes to Tampere in September

'It is safe to conform to the norms. But what if you can't?' The norm play deals with the norms of gender and sexuality. The show's four actors play forty roles, and the show is as unrestrained and extravagant as nature itself.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Finland SHOWS

Recommended For You