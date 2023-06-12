Kulttuuriravintola Kive's Summer Clubs Return to Tampere This Summer

Summer is here again and Kulttuuriravintola Kive's summer clubs are hot twice a week. Come and enjoy the wonderful terrace, wonderful music, and delicious menu and drinks.

JUNE

Wed 14.6 Timo Aarne

On Wednesday, Timo Järvensivu will perform at Kivi's summer club. There will be familiar pop and rock classics, blues/country vibes, and fresher go-to music. Showtime 21:00, Free entry!

Sat 17.6 Wuolijoki Piltz Nieminen

On Saturday, the acoustic trio Wuolijoki Piltz Nieminen will be seen at Kive's summer club!

Actors Jaakko Wuolijoki and Pia Piltz together with drummer virtuoso Joonas Nieminen serve delightful interpretations of both well-known and slightly unknown pop songs. Come and enjoy live music on the best terrace in Tampere!

Showtime 21:00, Free entry!

Wed 28.6 Duo Gutev & Junttanen

On Wednesday, at the stone summer club, Duo Gutev & Junttanen will serve honeyed sounds from jazz to soul and from blues to gentle pop. There will be classics from different decades spiced up with fresh arrangements. Welcome to enjoy!

Showtime 21:00, Free entry!

JULY

Sat 1.7 Täplä

Wed 5.7 Heidi Simelius

Sat 8.7 Gilbert K Triologik

Wed 12.7 Samuli Pajunen

Sat 15.7 Pekka Louhimo & Kim Wirzenius

Wed 19.7 Timo Aarne Sat

22.7 Gilbert K & Tuukka Ojala Duo

Wed 26.7 Titta Toivanen

Sat 29.7 Claudia & Jan-Mikael