KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Kulttuuriravintola Kive's Summer Clubs Return to Tampere This Summer

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
San Francisco Opera Mourns The Passing Of Finnish Composer Kaija Saariaho Photo 3 San Francisco Opera Mourns The Passing Of Finnish Composer Kaija Saariaho

Kulttuuriravintola Kive's Summer Clubs Return to Tampere This Summer

Summer is here again and Kulttuuriravintola Kive's summer clubs are hot twice a week. Come and enjoy the wonderful terrace, wonderful music, and delicious menu and drinks.

JUNE

Wed 14.6 Timo Aarne

On Wednesday, Timo Järvensivu will perform at Kivi's summer club. There will be familiar pop and rock classics, blues/country vibes, and fresher go-to music. Showtime 21:00, Free entry!

Sat 17.6 Wuolijoki Piltz Nieminen

On Saturday, the acoustic trio Wuolijoki Piltz Nieminen will be seen at Kive's summer club!

Actors Jaakko Wuolijoki and Pia Piltz together with drummer virtuoso Joonas Nieminen serve delightful interpretations of both well-known and slightly unknown pop songs. Come and enjoy live music on the best terrace in Tampere!
Showtime 21:00, Free entry!

Wed 28.6 Duo Gutev & Junttanen

On Wednesday, at the stone summer club, Duo Gutev & Junttanen will serve honeyed sounds from jazz to soul and from blues to gentle pop. There will be classics from different decades spiced up with fresh arrangements. Welcome to enjoy!
Showtime 21:00, Free entry!

JULY

Sat 1.7 Täplä
Wed 5.7 Heidi Simelius
Sat 8.7 Gilbert K Triologik
Wed 12.7 Samuli Pajunen
Sat 15.7 Pekka Louhimo & Kim Wirzenius
Wed 19.7 Timo Aarne Sat
22.7 Gilbert K & Tuukka Ojala Duo
Wed 26.7 Titta Toivanen
Sat 29.7 Claudia & Jan-Mikael




RELATED STORIES - Finland

1
San Francisco Opera Mourns The Passing Of Finnish Composer Kaija Saariaho Photo
San Francisco Opera Mourns The Passing Of Finnish Composer Kaija Saariaho

San Francisco Opera mourns the passing of composer Kaija Saariaho. The Finnish musician, whose brilliant instrumental and vocal works have reached a global audience, died peacefully at her home in Paris this morning. She was 70 years old.

2
AS PEOPLE Comes to Tampere in September Photo
AS PEOPLE Comes to Tampere in September

Kari Hotakainen's new play is a comedy about two clumsy guys who don't behave appropriately or predictably. 

3
Tampere Theatre Festival Set For This August Photo
Tampere Theatre Festival Set For This August

The 54th edition of Tampere Theatre Festival 2023 is taking place in Tampere, Finland, between 7–13 August.

4
DAYS OF ABANDONMENT is Now Playing at Tampere Photo
DAYS OF ABANDONMENT is Now Playing at Tampere

Hylkääminen päivät  is   a work from the early productions of the world-famous successful author Elena Ferrante, which is now being seen for the first time on stage in Finland.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
View all Videos

Finland SHOWS

Recommended For You