Kulttuuriravintola Kive's Summer Clubs Return to Tampere This Summer

Summer is here again and Kulttuuriravintola Kive's summer clubs are hot twice a week. Come and enjoy the wonderful terrace, wonderful music, and delicious menu and drinks.
On Wednesday, Timo Järvensivu will perform at Kivi's summer club. There will be familiar pop and rock classics, blues/country vibes, and fresher go-to music. Showtime 21:00, Free entry!
On Saturday, the acoustic trio Wuolijoki Piltz Nieminen will be seen at Kive's summer club!
Actors Jaakko Wuolijoki and Pia Piltz together with drummer virtuoso Joonas Nieminen serve delightful interpretations of both well-known and slightly unknown pop songs. Come and enjoy live music on the best terrace in Tampere!
Showtime 21:00, Free entry!
On Wednesday, at the stone summer club, Duo Gutev & Junttanen will serve honeyed sounds from jazz to soul and from blues to gentle pop. There will be classics from different decades spiced up with fresh arrangements. Welcome to enjoy!
Showtime 21:00, Free entry!
Sat 1.7 Täplä
Wed 5.7 Heidi Simelius
Sat 8.7 Gilbert K Triologik
Wed 12.7 Samuli Pajunen
Sat 15.7 Pekka Louhimo & Kim Wirzenius
Wed 19.7 Timo Aarne Sat
22.7 Gilbert K & Tuukka Ojala Duo
Wed 26.7 Titta Toivanen
Sat 29.7 Claudia & Jan-Mikael
