Hämeenlinna Theater Presents ON THE SCENE OF THE SCENE

Performances run through 6 May 2021.

Feb. 13, 2021  
Hämeenlinna Theater presents On the Scene of the Scene. Performances run through 6 May 2021.

On the verge of a scene, the brilliant text of French playwright Viktor Haïm is a cruel and crazy two-woman power game.

The award-winning artists, actor and screenwriter-director, are embarking on a new collaboration. The silk gloves of the beginning quickly change into mental boxing gloves, the timid blows of which aim without blurring under the belt.
The match is also watched by an invisible person, a theater lighter, to whom women reveal their true thoughts and feelings.

Text by Viktor Haïm, translation by Reita Lounatvuori, directed by Johanna Reilin, set design by Juha Mäkipää, costume design by Anne Laatikainen, Lighting and video design by Veikko Pulli, sound design by Pasi Lehtinen in the roles of Katariina Kuisma-Syrjä andJohanna Reil's performance lasts approx. 2h 10 min includes a break from the premiere on February 11, 2020.

Learn more at https://www.lippu.fi/artist/hameenlinnan-teatteri/kohtauksen-partaalla-2839361/


